Q: My brother and I were in Hagerman the other day and were wondering about the new mural on the Masonic Hall building. Who painted it and who paid for it? It is nice work.

A: “So glad you like the new mural in Hagerman,” said Tina Bolduc, who serves on the board of the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This was my project and I wanted the mural to depict everything that our area has to offer. I was so happy that the Masons allowed us to use their building.

“The mural was paid with funds from the Hagerman Valley Chamber and a grant from Southern Idaho Tourism,” Bolduc said.

“The artist is out of Boise,” she said. “His name is Jorge D’Soria. He is also a Mason and an opera singer.”

Born and raised in Mexico, D’Soria is an artist, opera performer, and live impersonator. He came to the U.S. to work with well-known architects to CEOs of large companies, banks, and many others. D’Soria is a tenor opera singer who sings in six languages: Italian, French, German, English, Spanish and Latin. He impersonates George Burns, Columbo, Charlie Chaplin, and more.

“Jorge will be coming back the first part of May when the weather warms up to seal the painting so we will have it for a long time,” Bolduc said. “He will also be painting a mural on the Mason building in Meridian.”

“Jorge started the mural at the end of September and finished up in December. I gave Jorge the items that I wanted to have on the mural and Jorge did the design,” she said.

TLC Rentals in Wendell generously donated the use of a lift truck for the project.

“As a board member, we are always looking for projects to make our community more beautiful.”