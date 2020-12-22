Curious Mind: New D&B Supply will more than double retail space

Q: When is D&B Supply relocating?

A: “As of today, D&B is planning on moving store locations near the end of February,” Vice President of Operations Brandt Ruzicka said. “This date will be firmed up as we get closer.”

Currently at 2964 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, D&B Supply will relocate one mile west to 2258 Addison Ave. E., which once housed Kmart.

“We anticipate there will be a transition period between closing the old store and moving inventory to the new store. Once those details and dates have been finalized, we will ensure customers have advance notice,” Ruzicka said.

The new store will be about 88,000 square feet, while the current store is about 32,000 square feet.

“We’ve been in that building a long time and we’ve expanded onto it as well,” Ruzicka said.

D&B Supply offers products for ranchers, farmers and suburbanites, the company says.