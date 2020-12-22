Curious Mind: New D&B Supply will more than double retail space

Q: When is D&B Supply relocating?
A: “As of today, D&B is planning on moving store locations near the end of February,” Vice President of Operations Brandt Ruzicka said. “This date will be firmed up as we get closer.”
Currently at 2964 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, D&B Supply will relocate one mile west to 2258 Addison Ave. E., which once housed Kmart.
“We anticipate there will be a transition period between closing the old store and moving inventory to the new store. Once those details and dates have been finalized, we will ensure customers have advance notice,” Ruzicka said.
The new store will be about 88,000 square feet, while the current store is about 32,000 square feet.
“We’ve been in that building a long time and we’ve expanded onto it as well,” Ruzicka said.
D&B Supply offers products for ranchers, farmers and suburbanites, the company says.
“For those customers that have shopped our store, they know we have simply outgrown the current store and the parking lot,” Ruzicka said. “What customers can expect to see is quite an expansion of product categories we currently carry. Clothing, footwear, pet, hardware, electrical, paint, plumbing, automotive, and sporting goods will all be significantly expanded. In addition, we will be adding a full archery department.”
“I think customers will be quite amazed with the transformation of the old Kmart building! It has been in the community for a lot of years and we are excited to have the opportunity to utilize it to serve the Twin Falls community for the products and service they have come to expect from D&B Supply.”
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.