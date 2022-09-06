Curious Mind: New arena records were set

Q: Where and what arena records are available at rodeos throughout the Magic Valley?
A: The Magic Valley is home to five Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in Fairfield, Jerome, Burley, Gooding, and Filer.
“This is something that is on our task list to compile a more comprehensive list over the winter as an updated list has not been kept over the years,” said Andrea Wiesenmeyer, manager/secretary for the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo.
Wiesenmeyer supplied this list of winners, scores or times:
Jerome County Rodeo
- Bareback: Keenan Hayes—87
- Steer Wrestling: Luke Gee—3.1 seconds
- Team Roping: Dylan Ahlstrom/Hagen Peterson—4.3 seconds
- Saddle Bronc: Chase Brooks—88.5
- Tie Down: (tie) Zack Jongbloed 7.6; Matt Shiozawa 7.6
- Barrel Racing: Tiany Schuster—16.97
- Bull Riding: Boudreaux Campbell – 89
Gooding Pro Rodeo“2022 was a great year for the Gooding Pro Rodeo, said Jamie Lancaster, assistant manager for the Gooding County Fair. “New arena records were set in the steer wrestling, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.”
The 2022 Gooding Pro Rodeo Results and Arena Records can be found at Results & Records at goodingprorodeo.com.
- Bareback Riding 90 points
- Chad Rutherford on Macza’s “OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks”—2021
- Steer Wrestling 3.2 seconds
- Stan Branco—2022
- Tie Down Roping 7.3 seconds
- Chance Oftedahl—2019
- Saddle Bronc Riding 90 points
- Cody Wright on Burns Rodeo’s “Big Fork”—2013
- Team Roping 3.8 seconds
- Logan Olson/ Travis Woodard—2013
- Barrel Racing 16.88 seconds
- Michelle Darling—2022
- Bull Riding 93 points
- Brody Yeary on Summit Pro Rodeo’s “Mobster”—2018
- Breakaway Roping 2.2 seconds
- Taylor Hanchey – 2022
Magic Valley Stampede“Not sure where to find that as the rodeo was going on long before me,” said John Pitz, fair manager for the Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede.
On Saturday night at the Stampede, several arena records were broken:
- Team roping 4.0 seconds
- Barrel racing 17.09 seconds
- Breakaway roping 1.9 seconds
Cassia County RodeoThe Rodeo has arena records posted in the announcer’s booth.
“We researched with PRCA and compiled all the arena records. We did have the list in the booth during the rodeo. Oddly, we’ve not posted the list anywhere—just because we haven’t thought about doing it,” said Paul Marchant, a Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Board member. “But since you’ve posed the question, I’ll arrange to have the list posted at the fair office, as well as the fair’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, and website.”
Camas CountyThis was the first year as a pro rodeo for Camas County. In April, Camas County Pro Rodeo became a member of the PRCA.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.