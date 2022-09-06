Curious Mind: New arena records were set

Q: Where and what arena records are available at rodeos throughout the Magic Valley?

A: The Magic Valley is home to five Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in Fairfield, Jerome, Burley, Gooding, and Filer.

“This is something that is on our task list to compile a more comprehensive list over the winter as an updated list has not been kept over the years,” said Andrea Wiesenmeyer, manager/secretary for the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo.

Wiesenmeyer supplied this list of winners, scores or times:

Jerome County Rodeo

Bareback: Keenan Hayes—87

Steer Wrestling: Luke Gee—3.1 seconds

Team Roping: Dylan Ahlstrom/Hagen Peterson—4.3 seconds

Saddle Bronc: Chase Brooks—88.5

Tie Down: (tie) Zack Jongbloed 7.6; Matt Shiozawa 7.6

Barrel Racing: Tiany Schuster—16.97

Bull Riding: Boudreaux Campbell – 89

Gooding Pro Rodeo“2022 was a great year for the Gooding Pro Rodeo, said Jamie Lancaster, assistant manager for the Gooding County Fair. “New arena records were set in the steer wrestling, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.”

The 2022 Gooding Pro Rodeo Results and Arena Records can be found at Results & Records at goodingprorodeo.com.

Bareback Riding 90 points

Chad Rutherford on Macza’s “OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks”—2021

Steer Wrestling 3.2 seconds

Stan Branco—2022

Tie Down Roping 7.3 seconds

Chance Oftedahl—2019

Saddle Bronc Riding 90 points

Cody Wright on Burns Rodeo’s “Big Fork”—2013

Team Roping 3.8 seconds

Logan Olson/ Travis Woodard—2013

Barrel Racing 16.88 seconds

Michelle Darling—2022

Bull Riding 93 points

Brody Yeary on Summit Pro Rodeo’s “Mobster”—2018

Breakaway Roping 2.2 seconds

Taylor Hanchey – 2022

Magic Valley Stampede“Not sure where to find that as the rodeo was going on long before me,” said John Pitz, fair manager for the Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede.

On Saturday night at the Stampede, several arena records were broken:

Team roping 4.0 seconds

Barrel racing 17.09 seconds

Breakaway roping 1.9 seconds

Cassia County RodeoThe Rodeo has arena records posted in the announcer’s booth.

“We researched with PRCA and compiled all the arena records. We did have the list in the booth during the rodeo. Oddly, we’ve not posted the list anywhere—just because we haven’t thought about doing it,” said Paul Marchant, a Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Board member. “But since you’ve posed the question, I’ll arrange to have the list posted at the fair office, as well as the fair’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, and website.”

Camas CountyThis was the first year as a pro rodeo for Camas County. In April, Camas County Pro Rodeo became a member of the PRCA.