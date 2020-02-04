{{featured_button_text}}

Q: I am curious to know if you can find out about the land at the southwest corner of Falls Avenue and Grandview Drive in Twin Falls. I have seen this billboard the last five years I have lived on this end of town. Finally they are moving dirt, the curbing is in, there are street names and lots for sale. My curious question: Is it really going to be senior living?

A: “The community will be called Meadows West,” said Rui Gomes with Wolverton Homes. “It is planned to be an active lifestyle community with walking trails (and) low- to no-maintenance homes. We are very excited to develop this community. We find that the needs of seniors and millennials are very similar.”

“Research has shown that both are looking for similar housing but for different reasons. Seniors/boomers are looking to downsize as they retire. Studies show millennials are looking for smaller homes also, but their interest in small homes is to have low-maintenance homes so they can spend more time enjoying their free time. Large kitchens and living rooms with nice amenities are the needs for both groups,” Gomes said.

“The homes in Meadows West will range from 1,500 square feet to 1,800 square feet in the first phase. They will all have upgraded amenities,” he said. “The subdivision will be composed of high end, small square footage homes. All the homes in the first phase will have large covered front patios.”

There will not be a community center. The subdivision will have little- to no-maintenance front yards, with snow removal and lawn care provided. The walking trails lead to neighboring commercial lots.

“All following phases will be developed as demand dictates,” Gomes said.

“The Meadows West subdivision will have 278 lots and 12 commercial lots. The first 21 lots are completed and we will begin construction on the first four homes in February. It takes approximately six months to build from the time the permit is issued. The subdivision will be comprised of high end, small square footage homes. It is not required that you are a senior to live in the subdivision, but the homes will be built with amenities that a more mature, established client might appreciate,” Wolverton Director of Operations Jackie Metzger said.

“We do have some tenants that have reserved commercial lots but have not set a date to break ground,” Gomes said. “The four model homes are to be completed by the Magic Valley Builders Association Parade of Homes that is in late June.”

Have a question? Just ask and we'll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with "Curious Mind" in the subject line.

