Q: Why does law enforcement seem to turn a blind eye to all the dairies that spread cow manure all over the public roads? We must continually drive in it as it gets all over our vehicles and is dangerously slippery when it’s wet. It is disgusting!
A: “We do address the issue of debris on the road whether it be gravel, mud, construction materials or manure,” said Deputy Ken Baisch with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. “When an issue is reported, a deputy will go to the area to confirm the problem. If a traffic hazard exists, we will contact the dairy owner and have them scrape the roadway. Unfortunately, we can’t have completely cleaned roadway, but we do make them ensure a vehicle can safely travel through the area. As for the ‘stuff’ getting on the roadway, it is part of living in an area that agriculture is a major part of the economy.”
According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is the third-largest dairy-producing state in the nation, with over 14 billion pounds of milk produced in 2015. There are over 2 million cattle on over 11 million acres in the state, primarily used in the production of beef and dairy products. The most cattle-dense county is Gooding County, with over 300,000 cattle located there.”
Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said, “Fall is harvest season in Idaho and across the country. Corn silage, hay, sugar beets, potatoes and many other crops must come out of the fields during the very short window of time between when they become mature enough to be harvested and when the frost and freezing weather arrives. Once that cold weather sets in, many of the crops become damaged, which significantly impacts quality and, in many situations, results in a full crop loss. Eastern Idaho potato growers experienced that very thing this fall when freezing weather came much earlier than normal and damaged a significant portion of their crops this year.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Once the crops are removed, manure can then be applied as fertilizer aiding in the growth of future crops. If freezing temperatures set in and the ground becomes frozen and/or snow-covered, liquid manure can no longer be applied, so farmers are racing the clock once again. These harvesting and manure application activities typically happen without the general public being aware they are even going on. It is often only when someone drives in the agricultural areas of our state that they notice the frenzy of harvest. Sometimes, however, that awareness comes because they have driven on a roadway with mud or manure on it. Dairymen and farmers alike work hard to try and keep roadways clean and safe during harvest, but it’s a task they must balance among labor, weather and rigid time constraints. Ideally, they would only be harvesting and applying manure in dry fields where dirt, manure and mud doesn’t stick to the tires of the equipment being driven on roadways, but mother nature doesn’t always make that possible,” Naerebout said.
“Farmers, dairymen and local agricultural organizations like IDA are here to help provide solutions to dirty roads before a situation is escalated to the local sheriff’s department,” he said. “If you do encounter a road you feel is unreasonably dirty due to harvest, we encourage you to reach out to the farmers or dairymen who own the land and have the conversation with them first. If you are uncomfortable doing that, we invite you to reach out to us at IDA. I can be reached personally at rick@idahodairymens.org. A member of the IDA staff will then drive out to the area of concern to see if it warrants a conversation with the dairymen or farmers.”
“Lastly, we would leave you with the perspective of our dairymen and farmers. They don’t ask to have neighbors continually move closer and closer to them and their operations. They would prefer to not see more traffic around these farming activities. It creates dangers for them, their families and their employees when interactions increase between farming equipment and pedestrian traffic. Their best hope is that those driving in agricultural areas will recognize they are in the country: there may be slow-moving vehicles, there may be some mud or manure on the road, there might even be a loose cow or two. When you live and work in agriculture you come to appreciate there are more things out of your control than in your control, so you manage the best you can. Idaho dairymen and farmers are good people doing the best they can. They are not perfect, but they are reasonable and hardworking contributors to our communities and Idaho’s largest industry,” Naerebout said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.