Curious Mind: Multiple youth basketball programs and clinics available year-round

The Twin Falls Recreation Youth Basketball is available for kindergarten-eighth grade. Recreational basketball for all skill levels and abilities. Girl’s season is October-December. Boy’s season is January-end of February/first of March. Call 208-736-2265 or bmason@tfid.org.

HSB Camps offers a day camp and morning clinic in Twin Falls and Hailey. The morning clinic is for grades kindergarten-second, and the day camp is for grades three-12th. The Twin Falls clinic is at Canyon Ridge High School on July 19 to 21, while the Hailey clinic is at Wood River High School July 26 to 28.

Jerome Recreation District did not respond to requests from the Times-News. The district has boys’ and girls’ basketball, grades one through four. They also offer a kindergarten basketball clinic.

Oregon Trail Recreation District in Burley does have boys’ and girls’ basketball leagues for first to eighth grade, and kinder basketball clinics in September and October. Contact Jarrett VanBiezen at 208-678-6879.

“The OTRD Youth Sports Programs were created and exists to help children in the development of positive life skills, self-concepts and physical activity. Our mission is to provide safe, enjoyable recreation opportunities for all participants. It is our mission to teach the basic skills and fundamentals of the sports, which young people need to be able to play in a safe and nurturing environment, where all children have the opportunity to play regardless of skill level. It is our mission to ensure each child has a positive, rewarding experience while participating in the programs, and that each child will learn the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, honor, and integrity while sharing with their coaches and teammates the emotions of success and failure,” said VanBiezen.

