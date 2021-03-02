Curious Mind: Multiple youth basketball programs and clinics available year-round

Q: My family is moving to Twin Falls in March and I was looking for opportunities for my 13-year-old son to play basketball. I’ve tried to research and contact club basketball programs in the area but haven’t had much luck. I was wondering if Twin Falls offers youth basketball or if you know of any other options?
A: “Our youth basketball programs take place in the fall (girls) October to December and winter (boys) January to the first of March, we actually are finishing up Feb. 27,” said Brandy Mason, recreation coordinator for Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. “Most of the AAU [Amateur Athletic Union] programs also start in November and end in March, as well as Upward Basketball with the Nazarene church, and the Magic Valley Madness. Most of the kids in the area move onto outdoor sports in March (soccer, baseball/softball or track). Tews School of Basketball does camps all year long.”
“AAU is parent ran so you would need to know someone to get onto a team and/or who to contact for any given age group,” said Mason.
Upward Basketball is a Christian-based program at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene for kindergarten-sixth grade. The program starts in January. Call 208-733-6610 or tfnaz.church.
Magic Valley Madness is a traveling competitive league for fourth through eighth-grade boys and girls. There are different league starts depending on grade. The first season is October-December, second season January-March. Contact Riley Boyd at 208-736-2458 or magicvalleymadness.com.
The Twin Falls Recreation Youth Basketball is available for kindergarten-eighth grade. Recreational basketball for all skill levels and abilities. Girl’s season is October-December. Boy’s season is January-end of February/first of March. Call 208-736-2265 or bmason@tfid.org.
HSB Camps offers a day camp and morning clinic in Twin Falls and Hailey. The morning clinic is for grades kindergarten-second, and the day camp is for grades three-12th. The Twin Falls clinic is at Canyon Ridge High School on July 19 to 21, while the Hailey clinic is at Wood River High School July 26 to 28.
Jerome Recreation District did not respond to requests from the Times-News. The district has boys’ and girls’ basketball, grades one through four. They also offer a kindergarten basketball clinic.
Oregon Trail Recreation District in Burley does have boys’ and girls’ basketball leagues for first to eighth grade, and kinder basketball clinics in September and October. Contact Jarrett VanBiezen at 208-678-6879.
“The OTRD Youth Sports Programs were created and exists to help children in the development of positive life skills, self-concepts and physical activity. Our mission is to provide safe, enjoyable recreation opportunities for all participants. It is our mission to teach the basic skills and fundamentals of the sports, which young people need to be able to play in a safe and nurturing environment, where all children have the opportunity to play regardless of skill level. It is our mission to ensure each child has a positive, rewarding experience while participating in the programs, and that each child will learn the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, honor, and integrity while sharing with their coaches and teammates the emotions of success and failure,” said VanBiezen.
