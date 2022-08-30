Curious Mind: Mowing the right of way

Q: Who mows the rights of way within the city and county? Is it the responsibility of the property owner?

A: “The Twin Falls Highway District mows along our roadways about 4 to 5 feet of the right of way,” said Kenny Spencer, director of the Twin Falls Highway District.

The Jerome Highway District said it maintains the right of way by providing spraying and mowing. Recently due to staff shortages mowing has fallen behind.

Many farmers and landowners do, however, mow the right of way in front of their property.

If there is an area that is causing a safety concern, the Jerome Highway District encourages residents to call in and give the location and someone will address it.

The Jerome Highway District maintains approximately 650 lane miles in the city and the county.

Neighboring states such as Oregon, Montana, and Wyoming, harvest hay from the right-of-way. However, Idaho does not allow hay harvesting because of traffic safety concerns and complaints about the issuance of permits.

The Idaho Transportation Department does not allow the right of way to be farmed because rights of way are seeded as natural, native habitats which do not require irrigation.