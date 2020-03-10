Curious Mind: Mountain named after area miners and creek

Q: How did China Mountain get its name?

A: “In 1870, Chinese laborers were employed in the construction of the Toana Freight Wagon Road,” said Jeff Ross, Jarbidge assistant field manager for Bureau of Land Management. “One of their work camps was located along a tributary to Salmon Falls Creek. The stream became known as China Creek, and the peak immediately above the headwaters became known as China Mountain.”

China Mountain is in Nevada, just south of the Idaho-Nevada border.

“The information about the Chinese camp on China Creek was documented in the book ‘Life in the Saddle on the South Idaho Desert: The Stories of Thomas Ike Gray’ by Karen Quinton. In the 19th century, it was common practice for Chinese miners and railroad workers to disinter the remains of their deceased countrymen and send them back to China. Whether or not that occurred in the China Creek area, I don’t know. There are rumors of Chinese graves, and rumors of foul play,” Ross said.