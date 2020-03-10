Curious Mind: Mountain named after area miners and creek

Q: How did China Mountain get its name?
A: “In 1870, Chinese laborers were employed in the construction of the Toana Freight Wagon Road,” said Jeff Ross, Jarbidge assistant field manager for Bureau of Land Management. “One of their work camps was located along a tributary to Salmon Falls Creek. The stream became known as China Creek, and the peak immediately above the headwaters became known as China Mountain.”
China Mountain is in Nevada, just south of the Idaho-Nevada border.
“The information about the Chinese camp on China Creek was documented in the book ‘Life in the Saddle on the South Idaho Desert: The Stories of Thomas Ike Gray’ by Karen Quinton. In the 19th century, it was common practice for Chinese miners and railroad workers to disinter the remains of their deceased countrymen and send them back to China. Whether or not that occurred in the China Creek area, I don’t know. There are rumors of Chinese graves, and rumors of foul play,” Ross said.
Shauna Robinson serves on the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and is a board member of Preservation Idaho. “Miners discovered copper on China Mountain in 1876,” she said. “With the numerous mines that were established there, large numbers of Chinese were hired to work the mines, their pay based on commission. Probably, because of the many Chinese who lived and worked in the area, it seemed appropriate to call the mountain‘China Mountain.”
“Near where the Toana Road crosses China Creek are supposedly three graves of Chinese road workers who were helping to construct the Toana Freight Road. The story goes: The workers were killed by their supervisor rather than being paid for their work. That is probably just a story.”
A pile of rocks west of Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir is rumored a burial site for murdered Chinese.
Local historian Ron James did his thesis on Chinese mining on the Snake River near Twin Falls. James is also a member of the preservation commission and has hosted community education historical tours for the College of Southern Idaho to areas where the Chinese were known to inhabit.
“The Chinese played a major role in Idaho Territory’s settlement and early economic development. Chinese workers may have been employed in building the Toana Road during the early-mid 1870s,” James said. “The freight road originated in Toana, Nevada, and ran north toward Snake River and the Kelton Freight Road. South and west of Salmon Reservoir, the Toana Road crosses a soft, marshy area where laborers obviously hauled in stones to build a stable roadbed. Nearby is a grave site-type feature. Rumor — I want to stress rumor — has it that an unknown number of Chinese workers were murdered by the contractor once the job was finished. This murder rumor has been a persistent, yet unverified story for almost as long as I can remember.”
“While researching Chinese settlement in 19th century Idaho/Pacific Northwest, I ran across numerous examples of these kind of murder stories; like the Chinese ‘Underground’ stories, reports of Chinese being killed instead of being paid are ubiquitous. Don’t get me wrong, there were murders and massacres of Chinese, but in most cases, the crimes were reported, documented, and in some cases, investigated. I tend to be skeptical of these stories unless they can be verified. It is also possible that one or more Chinese were killed in an accident and then buried in the vicinity.”
“The Chinese Six Companies did arrange for Chinese who died in America to be exhumed and their remains shipped back to the home village. Most Chinese cemeteries from the 1870s have been exhumed. The only way to confirm whether or not the grave site-type feature up on Salmon Falls Creek in the vicinity of China Mountain is actually a grave, let alone a Chinese grave, would be to conduct a forensic archaeological exhumation/excavation,” James said.
