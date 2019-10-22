Q: When was the Clover Lutheran Cemetery, Trinity Church and Christian School in Buhl founded and how active is it today?
A: “Yes, the school never stopped operating in 104 years,” said Wendy Barckholtz, co-administrator of the school and the pastor’s wife.
She said the original families came from Lutheran congregations in Nebraska and arrived by train. Clover began as a German settlement. The tract was seeded and the first crop was clover, hence the name of the community. Among farms sold was the donation of a tract of six acres to Trinity congregation.
The wives agreed to the move, but insisted on educating their children, Barckholtz said. Therefore, the school was built in 1915 before the church.
The original Clover Church School was next to the church, where the bell currently stands. There’s a debate whether to relocate the bell since the sprinklers are deteriorating it. The current school is across the road and has had several additions.
Clover Christian School provides a Christ-centered education for 35 students from preschool through fourth grade. It used to be kindergarten through eighth grade said Barckholtz. She said one bus serves students from the Buhl, Filer, Castleford, Hollister, and even south of Twin Falls area.
The congregation outgrew its temporary house of worship and the new church was dedicated on Aug. 18, 1918.
There are 75 active members in the church. “It’s not a dying church,” said Barckholtz. She said they mix the old with the new. Her mom plays the keyboard while she plays a 1940 pipe organ. It’s a multigenerational church with about six members in their 90s.
There has been some remodeling over the years to the church, which has a capacity of approximately 300. The balcony alone holds 100 members. Members handcrafted the stained glass windows, which was designed sometime in the 1970s. Local farmers used to keep it up, but now contractors are hired, Barckholtz said.
You have free articles remaining.
The air conditioning unit came from the old hospital, and the church and school is still burning coal. “While we need to upgrade, we have all the comforts of home. It’s fun to go to church where your grandparents did.”
Family reunions are hosted at the pavilion along with barbeques and area recreation teams practice at the school’s gym.
The earliest grave in the cemetery is from 1915 and is for someone who died on the way to the area. There was a burial as recent as last month.
Barckholtz went through eighth grade at the Christian school before transferring to Filer High School. She said four generations attended the school, including her daughter. Barckholtz now teaches third and fourth grades. Her mom is the church secretary and lives on a farm 2 miles down the road. Barckholtz’s great-grandfather, Walter Dannenfeldt, was a pastor for 35 years.
The school and the church are at 3552 N. 1825 East in Buhl. Sunday worship is at 9:30 a.m. and Christian education is at 11 a.m.
“Everyone is welcome. Its Lutheran started but it’s a Christian bible church. They still ring the bell to start the service,” said Barckholtz.
She said parents like the school because it’s peaceful and private.
“We’re outside a lot and we let kids be kids. They appreciate that.”
“We’re alive and kicking.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.