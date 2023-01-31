CURIOUS MIND: Military jets use the local airport for aircraft training

Q: We have been noticing many more commercial planes leaving the Twin Falls airport during the day. Most heading toward Boise. What’s going on?

A: “I think what folks see as commercial planes is actually military touch and go aircraft training,” said Bill Carberry, Magic Valley Regional Airport manager. “Often military aircraft utilize Joslin Field to practice flying takeoff and landing patterns around the airport.”

Jets are primarily coming from Hill Air Force Base just south of Ogden, Utah, and Mountain Home Air Force Base.

“The military uses fairly large jets (Air Force 4 engines KC-135) and the Navy uses 737 style jets. Additionally, we see Air Force fighter planes as well, F-15, F-35,” said Carberry.

“We typically see these type planes maybe twice per week or so,” he said.

“Yes, the runway can take the weight of those planes and most others. The weight limit of 400,000 lbs. would accommodate most all aircraft except the heaviest wide body planes like 747’s which weigh upwards of 800,000 lbs. Those large planes typically are utilized for overseas international traffic,” Carberry said.

Magic Valley Regional Airport has one flight daily, at 6:10 a.m. and 10 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, to and from Salt Lake City International Airport via Delta’s 50-passenger jet.