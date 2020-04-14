Curious Mind: Measurements on recent earthquake will take a while longer

Q: The 1983 Borah Peak earthquake raised a mountain. Did this recent earthquake in the Challis National Forest make any mountains higher?
A: “An earthquake, almost by definition, means the earth moved,” said David Mencin, PhD, with UNAVCO, a non-profit university-governed consortium based in Boulder, Colorado, that does geoscience research and education. “We don’t have any information regarding surface ruptures yet, but we can make some good guesses at the movement that occurred using the seismology and eventually we will be able to ground truth this with GNSS and InSAR. Since the predicted displacements at our sites are small, this will take several weeks.
“The seismology predicts a little more than one meter of movement at the surface and along the fault interface below the surface, it’s common that this is slightly larger when actually measured due to local effects and underestimation of the low frequency displacement field in seismology. Far field deformation is about 30 milometer maximum. Our operating stations only expect to measure less than 5 milometers of surface displacement.”
According to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, In the 1983 earthquake, “The fault thrust the Lost River Mountains upward while dropping the Thousand Springs Valley lower. Overall, the mountains and valley shifted apart nearly 14 feet in some places.”
“I’m not an expert on the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, but I did a bit of searching regarding the question. It appears that the figure of 14 feet comes from the maximum observed slip, not ‘raising’ the mountain,” Mencin said. “In 1983, the geodetic techniques easily available would have been constrained to measurements at and near the visible fault rupture, not in the far field. In the last 20 years space based geodesy has allowed us to make far field measurements, like the height of mountain or change in the height of a mountain, with relative ease.”
“I don’t think anyone knows that question exactly. The methods available at the time would have been quite costly and they would have to have had a precise height before the earthquake. It’s possible someone attempted to measure this but I can’t find any references.”
According to the Idaho Geological Survey, at 5:52 p.m. on March 31, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake occurred about 19 miles northwest of Stanley. Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 6.2 miles.
The USGS tectonic summary reports: “...This earthquake occurred within the Intermountain Seismic Belt, a prominent zone of recorded seismicity in the Intermountain West, and is within the western part of the Centennial Tectonic Belt, an area of southwest-northeast extension north of the Snake River Plain. The quake is about 16 km [nearly 10 miles] north-northeast of the Sawtooth fault, a 60-km-long [37 miles] normal fault that extends along the eastern base of the Sawtooth Range.”
The summary continues “Historic seismicity in the immediate vicinity of the March 31 earthquake is sparse; no earthquakes of M5+ have occurred within 50 km [31 miles] of this event over the past 50 years, and the most notable historic seismicity in the region occurred about 100 km [62 miles] to the east on the Lost River fault zone. This was the site of the 1983 M6.9 Borah Peak earthquake (Oct. 28, 1983).”
