Q: I am reading in the paper about the airport trying to get a direct flight to Denver. That is great to get another destination, but what about a direct flight to Boise? Years ago we had a flight to Boise.
A: “The Boise flight from Twin Falls was dropped by Horizon Air back in the late 1990s,” said Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport Manager Bill Carberry. “Business models within the airlines have changed significantly over the last two decades. Utilizing small 19-seat airplanes for intrastate air service is not profitable as in the past.
“With the introduction of low cost carriers and the utilization of larger airplanes, airline business models have shifted. Due to time and cost savings, Magic Valley air travelers looking to get to Boise today would consistently choose to drive the two hours rather than fly.”
Currently Delta offers three flights Sunday through Friday and two flights on Saturday to and from Salt Lake City International Airport on 50-passenger jets. From Salt Lake City, passengers can connect to more than 90 destinations around the world.
“We are excited with the future prospect of a new destination to Denver and the introduction of United Airlines, with its many connections to the Midwest and East offered at United’s hub in Denver,” said Carberry.
