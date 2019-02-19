Q: Is there low income senior housing available in the Magic Valley?
A: “Yes, there is low income housing specifically for seniors. I have a list of those housing units,” said Sharon Underwood, social services manager for the CSI Office on Aging.
One such place is Gleneagles Senior Apartments in Twin Falls.
“If you qualify and are interested, complete the forms and return to me so I can put you on our wait list,” said Gleneagles’ Iris Bishop.
The top income limit for Gleneagles residents is $24,960 for one person or $28,500 for two people. Apartment rent ranges from $289 to $623 a month with a 12-month lease, with additional deposits and fees. Gleneagles pays water, sewer and trash while the tenant pays the gas and electric bills.
The apartments have one bedroom and one bath and are 651 square feet with spacious walk-through closets, private patios and locking storage rooms.
“There are properties that Idaho Housing and Finance Association has either allocated tax credits for or provide compliance oversight for in the Magic Valley,” Dean Johnson, marketing content coordinator for the Idaho Housing and Finance Association in Boise, said. “It is by no means a complete picture of all the affordable senior-only housing in the Magic Valley. The Twin Falls Housing Authority and other organizations are also involved with affordable housing in the Magic Valley. It’s important to note that Idaho Housing is not the owner or property manager for any of these properties. You need to contact the individual properties to find out if there is a wait list or vacancies.”
The locations include the following:
- Alturas Court Apts., Gooding
- Autumn Lane Apts., Wendell
- C Street Manor, Rupert
- Devon Senior Apts., Twin Falls
- Gooding Senior House/Garden Courts, Gooding
- Gleneagles Senior Apts, Twin Falls
- Goosecreek Manor, Burley
- Gracehill Senior Apts., Gooding
- Kimberly Sunset Manor, Kimberly
- Lincoln Court Apts., Buhl
- Mountain View East Apts., Heyburn
- Pioneer Square Apts., Twin Falls
- Poplar Grove Apts., Burley
- Prestwick Apts, Jerome
- River Street Apts., Hailey
- Sawtooth Manor/Villa, Buhl
- Summit A and B Apts., Hailey
- Sunnyview Court Apts., Twin Falls
- Sunrise Court Apts., Gooding
- Sunset Manor #1, Filer
- Sunset Manor VI, Rupert
- Syringa Estates, Hazelton
- Syringa Plaza Apts., Burley
- Valley Vista Village, Twin Falls
“Idaho Housing also oversees the Housing Choice Voucher program in the Magic Valley. We have 189 elderly households — meaning the head or co-head of the household is 62 or older — on the voucher program in the Twin Falls region. That represents about 33 percent of our total vouchers in the region. Our current wait time for the voucher program in the Twin Falls region is about 24 to 30 months,” Johnson said.
“If you are looking for senior affordable housing, I suggest you direct them to housingidaho.com. It’s a free service primarily focused on affordable rental housing. Property managers and landlords use the service to list available affordable rental properties.”
“There are a number of factors for qualifying for senior affordable housing,” Johnson said, “but in general qualification is based on a person’s income, age and family size.”
Twin Falls Housing Authority offers one public housing community with 196 units for families and senior/disabled individuals. Public housing is located at 277 Maurice St., Twin Falls.
