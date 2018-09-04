A: I heard there is a woman who has exhibited in the home arts building during the Twin Falls County Fair for the last 30 years. Who is she, and what does she exhibit?
Q: Marjorie Gebauer won best of class for her combination package mix cake, Grandma’s Easy Chocolate Cake at the Twin Falls County Fair. The cake is made with devil’s food cake mix, instant chocolate pudding and several other ingredients.
“She’s a perfectionist. She made the cake seven times,” said Marie Webb, Home Arts/Kitchen & Pantry Superintendent. Gebauer, who will be 96 in December, also entered a blackberry pie in the Commissioner’s Pie Contest, yeast dinner rolls, and quick zucchini squash bread, which she took 2nd. “She’s probably our oldest exhibitor,” Webb said. “She’s pretty spry.”
Gebauer said she began exhibiting about 30 years ago at the Cassia County and Minidoka County fairs. She lived about five miles northwest of Paul until her husband passed away. Gebauer used to drive the potato harvest with her husband.
“I hated to give up my homestead,” Gebauer said. She’s been at the Twin Falls County Fair for about six years now.
She was a 4-H leader for years in sewing, cooking and interior decorating, and has helped with livestock such as pigs and cattle. Gebauer served on the National Pork Producers Council for two years.
She likes sewing the best, however.
“When we first started, it was just banana bread,” daughter Elloise Atkins said. “We all did 4-H.”
Gebauer has two daughters, Darlene Annen and Atkins, and one son, Vernon Gebauer, who lives in Alaska. She also has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Gebauer lives by herself, but her granddaughter lives next door.
“Her mind is very good,” said Annen, a retired National Pork Producers Council Filer High School. She entered a chocolate pie in the Chocolate Extravaganza.
Atkins is retired from the College of Southern Idaho’s Student Health Services. She has exhibited at the Twin Falls County Fair for 36 years. Atkins and her daughter entered a waffle cake in Rudy’s Bake Your Best Breakfast Breads contest. She also entered flowers this year. In years past, she has exhibited cookies, sewing and antiques.
