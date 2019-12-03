Q: My aunt Hazel Voll was a teacher in Jerome and surrounding area in the 1920s. She was a graduate of Jerome High and Albion Normal. My question is about the location, address or coordinates of “The Lone Star School” District 3. Could it be in Lincoln County?
A: “The Lone Star School was two miles north and six miles west of Shoshone city,” Jerome County Historical Society Museum Curator Linda Helms said.
A sale calendar published in the North Side News on April 5, 1945, had a notice that mentions the school: “Bert Hawkins, ¾ mile north of Lone Star school, northwest of Shoshone- cattle, horses, machinery, household goods. Starts at 12 noon.”
Another classified ad published Jan. 31, 1946, said “FEB. 14- J. C. McKenzie, 4 miles north, 6 miles west of Shoshone, or 2 south of Lone Star school, starts at noon, lunch on grounds; dairy cattle, machinery, household goods, chickens, etc.”
Shoshone Public Library Director Catherine Tanner said the library has only a photo of Lone Star School taken about 1927.
The school was near the Gooding County boundary, said Payson Reese with the Lincoln County Historical Society.
