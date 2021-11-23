Curious Mind: Locating unmarked graves in cemeteries

Q: There is an underground imaging service available in Twin Falls. I’m on an ancestry hunt. Can they find unmarked graves?

A: “Yes, they can,” said David Patterson of Advanced Underground Imaging Services LLC in Twin Falls, which offers ground penetrating radar and utility mapping and surveying.

“The majority of my jobs are for utility locating. I was born and raised here but I started my company almost eight years ago. I got started in this because I ran an excavation company and always needed a service like this,” Patterson said.

“I definitely could map out and survey a cemetery. The length of time it would take to map a cemetery would depend on the soil type, size of object and the depth of the object. Basically if I can see through the soil good then it goes pretty fast but if I cannot then it takes much longer and in some instances I may not be able to locate a grave at all.”

“I have only done a few forensics scans and I haven’t done any archaeological scans yet although I have played around with some pets that have been buried,” Patterson said. “I have been asked several times to find unmarked graves but everyone wants me to do it for free so I have not taken the challenge yet.

“Ground penetrating radar uses energy waves in the microwave band, ranging in frequency from 1 to 1000 MHz. GPR requires two main pieces of equipment: a transmitter and a receiving antenna. The transmitter sends electromagnetic energy into the soil and other material. GPR works by emitting a pulse into the ground and recording the echoes that result from subsurface objects. GPR imaging devices also detect variation in the composition of the ground material.

“If the electromagnetic impulse hits an object, the density of the object reflects, refracts, and scatters the signal. The receiver detects the returning signals and records variations within them. The GPR system has software that translates these signals into images of the objects in the subsurface. This is how it is used to map structures and utilities buried in the ground or in man-made structures,” Patterson said.

Advanced Underground Imaging Services also provides leak detection, utility locating, ground heaters and pipe cameras.

