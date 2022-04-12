Curious Mind: Locating a missing person

Q: Besides completing a missing person report, do the police have a guideline for searching missing persons for families and friends?

A: “While this is not an all-inclusive list of actions, this will offer some helpful steps to take while searching for a loved one, suggestions about how to cope with trauma, and a list of resources for navigating this difficult situation,” Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Mencl.

“We encourage you to dial 911 or contact law enforcement immediately when a person younger than 18 years of age disappears or if the missing person is at immediate risk of injury or death,” Mencl said.

U.S. Code Title 42 Section 5779 requires that any missing person under the age of 21 be entered into the National Crime Information Center.

“Each missing loved one’s situation is unique, and will not apply in every situation,” Mencl said. “One of the first things law enforcement will start to look at is if the person wandered away on their own from the home. This is especially true of the elderly suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“If it is determined that the person left on foot, we would encourage people to not go out and look for that person before we arrive on scene with our K9s. When multiple people start a ground search before we get there, it ruins the K9’s ability to track the odor” he said. “As law enforcement is organizing and conducting a K9 search, specialists from the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue will work at coordinating that initial effort coupled with aerial searching by drone and helicopter.

“If those efforts don’t yield anything in our search, our next method of search will be a ground search,” Mencl said. “Volunteers from Search and Rescue will begin a systematic grid search. Volunteers, family members, friends, etc... can be included in this grid search so long as they are working in harmony with the law enforcement command center staff.”

“Upon receiving a missing person call, immediately enter a call for service — no waiting period is required to take a missing person report,” the Idaho Policing Policy says.

Keep in mind, however, some adults may have voluntarily left their home for personal reasons and may not wish to be found by those reporting them as missing, the policy says.

The policy recommends the following info for preliminary investigations:

Full name, address, date of birth, physical and clothing description of the missing adult including scars, tattoos, piercings or any other unique characteristic

Full name, address and contact numbers of the person reporting the disappearance

Reason (known or suspected) for person to be missing

Where and when last seen

Full name, address and contact numbers of friends or relatives

Employment/school information and locations the person is known to frequent

Name of person’s dentist whenever possible

Recent photograph, if available, preferably a full-frontal face view of the subject smiling

Name of case worker, probation officer or other community liaison, if applicable

Whether or not the individual took personal items such as clothing, money, cell phone, etc.

The policy guidelines add that if there are any suspicious circumstances, the missing person’s status should be updated to a critical level in the following cases:

The person may be the victim of foul play

The person may be unable to properly safeguard or care for himself/herself

The person suffers from diminished mental capacity or medical conditions that are potentially life threatening if left untreated

The person has a history of mental illness and is considered dangerous to themselves or others

The person is missing after a catastrophe

Any other circumstances which lead you to believe that there is an immediate threat to his/her life

Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said SIRCOMM can ping a cell phone for the sheriff’s office.

