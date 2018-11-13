Q: I heard there are only three military museums in the state, and one of them is in Jerome. Is that true?
A: “The Northside Military Museum opened its doors on Nov. 11, 2016, becoming the only dedicated military museum in southern Idaho,” said Amanda Bolich, curator of the museum, at 220 N. Lincoln, Jerome.
The Idaho Military History Museum is in Boise, and the Warhawk Air Museum is in Nampa.
While the Northside Military Museum was established in 2015, it didn’t open its doors until Veterans Day that year. Its mission is to honor, preserve and educate. Volunteers work in the community, promoting patriotism and preserving the military history of our local veterans.
Volunteers have provided tours to local third-grade students and Cub Scouts. They teach flag etiquette throughout the Magic Valley. There are even military uniforms for kids to try on. “We want this to be hands-on for kids,” Bolich said they’re extremely fortunate and are doing something positive for the next generation.
The museum’s Flag Day Celebration is held in June to honor the nation and our military contributions. It featured the presentation of colors, flag retirement ceremonies, battlefield cross ceremony, military funeral honors, information on resources for local veteran services, and kids’ activities.
“I never served but I’m passionate about serving. The people who deserve the most respect are veterans. I’m honoring them by volunteering and teaching the next generation. We need to teach children to love our country,” Bolich said. She is also the president of Jerome’s American Legion Auxiliary.
Bolich’s family tree has a long line of service. Her grandfather served in World War II, an uncle served in Vietnam, her husband Eric served two tours in Afghanistan and one tour in Iraq, a son in the National Guard, and her brother is in the reserves.
Bolich’s husband, Eric, is the museum’s chairman. He said there were approximately 1,100 items in the museum’s inventory.
“The community has been extraordinarily generous,” Bolich said. A World War I nurse’s uniform is among many items donated. She said it was sitting in a forgotten attic.
Display items include articles on local service members, flags, uniforms, military gear, medals, dioramas, historic posters, and weapons.
“The museum has a WWII uniform jacket with the patches for the Caterpillar Club and the Late Arrivals Club,” Bolich said. The Caterpillar Club is awarded to people who have successfully used a parachute to bail out of a disabled aircraft. The Late Arrivals Club or Winged Boot Club honored those who walked back from behind enemy lines. Exhibits highlight Magic Valley veterans who served and exhibits are changed twice a year.
The museum includes a Magic Valley Wall of Veterans. This wall includes photos of local veterans who served their nation.
The military museum cooperates with Veterans of Foreign Affairs and the Jerome Honor Guard.
Families are encouraged to share military memorabilia.
The Northside Military Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“Veterans want to continue serving,” Bolich said. “They deserve our respect.”
