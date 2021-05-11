 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curious Mind: Local concrete trucks are registered by Utah company
1 comment
alert
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Local concrete trucks are registered by Utah company

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Q: I find it interesting that ready mix trucks delivering concrete in the Magic Valley have Utah license plates on them. What’s up with this? Even if it’s legal sounds to me like they’re avoiding paying registration fees that help maintain Idaho highways — the very ones that their wheel loads are wearing out. What happened to buy local?

A: “Triple C is part of a large company called Kilgore Companies out of Magna, Utah, and they register my mixers as part of a large pool of trucks (hundreds),” said Todd Coats of GM/Triple C Concrete.

“Triple C Concrete is and has been a local concrete supplier for well over 50 years with plants in Twin Falls, Jerome and Rupert. We employee over 50 people that live in the Magic Valley.” Triple C Concrete supplies ready mix concrete, aggregate, and pre-cast products.

“Annual registration of vehicles is actually much cheaper in Idaho than it is in Utah,” Coats said. The total cost to register a vehicle varies depending on vehicle age, type or weight of the vehicle, inspection requirements, county of residence, etc. A commercial truck with a gross weight (vehicle weight and load weight combined) of 8,001-16,000 pays an annual fee of $73 in Idaho.

“State fuel tax would likely generate more income for the state than the registration fees on the trucks (not just ready mix trucks),” Coats said.

“I would think there are thousands more over-the-road haulers using roads in Idaho that are not registered in Idaho.”

“There is (or at least has been) billions of federal dollars invested over the years in Idaho’s transportation system which money was not generated by Idaho vehicle registration.”

“I don’t have numbers (nor would I give them) but I would think Triple C and our employees pay many more dollars in business, sales, income, property and fuel taxes than would ever be generated by vehicle registration fees,” Coats said.

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Long lines form at gas stations along East Coast as residents panic buy fuel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams
Politics

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing Rep. Mike Simpson of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News