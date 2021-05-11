Curious Mind: Local concrete trucks are registered by Utah company

Q: I find it interesting that ready mix trucks delivering concrete in the Magic Valley have Utah license plates on them. What’s up with this? Even if it’s legal sounds to me like they’re avoiding paying registration fees that help maintain Idaho highways — the very ones that their wheel loads are wearing out. What happened to buy local?

A: “Triple C is part of a large company called Kilgore Companies out of Magna, Utah, and they register my mixers as part of a large pool of trucks (hundreds),” said Todd Coats of GM/Triple C Concrete.

“Triple C Concrete is and has been a local concrete supplier for well over 50 years with plants in Twin Falls, Jerome and Rupert. We employee over 50 people that live in the Magic Valley.” Triple C Concrete supplies ready mix concrete, aggregate, and pre-cast products.

“Annual registration of vehicles is actually much cheaper in Idaho than it is in Utah,” Coats said. The total cost to register a vehicle varies depending on vehicle age, type or weight of the vehicle, inspection requirements, county of residence, etc. A commercial truck with a gross weight (vehicle weight and load weight combined) of 8,001-16,000 pays an annual fee of $73 in Idaho.