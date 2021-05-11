Curious Mind: Local concrete trucks are registered by Utah company

Q: I find it interesting that ready mix trucks delivering concrete in the Magic Valley have Utah license plates on them. What’s up with this? Even if it’s legal sounds to me like they’re avoiding paying registration fees that help maintain Idaho highways — the very ones that their wheel loads are wearing out. What happened to buy local?
A: “Triple C is part of a large company called Kilgore Companies out of Magna, Utah, and they register my mixers as part of a large pool of trucks (hundreds),” said Todd Coats of GM/Triple C Concrete.
“Triple C Concrete is and has been a local concrete supplier for well over 50 years with plants in Twin Falls, Jerome and Rupert. We employee over 50 people that live in the Magic Valley.” Triple C Concrete supplies ready mix concrete, aggregate, and pre-cast products.
“Annual registration of vehicles is actually much cheaper in Idaho than it is in Utah,” Coats said. The total cost to register a vehicle varies depending on vehicle age, type or weight of the vehicle, inspection requirements, county of residence, etc. A commercial truck with a gross weight (vehicle weight and load weight combined) of 8,001-16,000 pays an annual fee of $73 in Idaho.
“State fuel tax would likely generate more income for the state than the registration fees on the trucks (not just ready mix trucks),” Coats said.
“I would think there are thousands more over-the-road haulers using roads in Idaho that are not registered in Idaho.”
“There is (or at least has been) billions of federal dollars invested over the years in Idaho’s transportation system which money was not generated by Idaho vehicle registration.”
“I don’t have numbers (nor would I give them) but I would think Triple C and our employees pay many more dollars in business, sales, income, property and fuel taxes than would ever be generated by vehicle registration fees,” Coats said.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.