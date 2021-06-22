Curious Mind: Legacy of Light

Q: My father was a lineman for Idaho Power out of Boise in the early 1950s. They were running power lines somewhere south of Magic Valley. Could you find out where they worked and mention some of the history of power in rural communities in those days?

A: “We’ve been trying to track down some information on it,” said Sven Berg, Corporate Communications Specialist for Idaho Power. “While we didn’t find anything specific, we can point you to Legacy of Light A History of Idaho Power Company by Susan M. Stacy. It should be available in most libraries around southern Idaho.”

Three are two Youtube videos Idaho Power produced in celebration of the company’s centennial in 2016 called:

Idaho Power Company has 4,668 transmission lines; 17,248 miles of overhead lines; 1,513 miles of underground lines for a total of 23,429 miles of lines in service according to Legacy of Light.

Hydroelectric facilities in the Magic Valley include Bliss; Lower and Upper Malad, Lower and Upper Salmon, and Thousand Springs all in Hagerman; Clear Lake in Buhl, Shoshone Falls, and Twin Falls. There is also a thermal facility in Hailey.

