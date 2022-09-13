Curious Mind: Land records are available online

Q: Where can I find information and maps of homesteads of Kimama besides the assessor’s office?

A: “The best resource for homestead records is the Bureau of Land Management which retains records such as these on behalf of the public,” said Dan Everhart, State Historic Preservation Office outreach historian.

“You may visit this website: glorecords.blm.gov — or contact the agency visitor center in Boise at 208-373-4000.”

Heather Tiel-Nelson, Bureau of Land Management spokesperson in Twin Falls agrees.

“A great place for researchers to visit is the General Land Office Records website at Home—BLM GLO Records,” Tiel-Nelson said. “According to the site, it provides ‘live access to federal land conveyance records for the Public Land States, including image access to more than five million federal land title records issued between 1788 and the present.’

“Federal Land Patents offer researchers a source of information on the initial transfer of land titles from the federal government to individuals,” she said.

The General Land Office Records has land patents, survey plats and field notes, land status records (LSR), control document index records (CDI), tract books, and land catalog.

To search for land patents, surveys, LSR, CDI, or tract books, start by selecting the state and county.

You do not have to fill in all fields, but provide at least one additional field such as names, land description or miscellaneous, then click the search button.

Although Lincoln County was created in 1895, the county’s present borders weren’t established until 1919. You may need to check several counties.

The land description can be found at the county land records office. It is also located on the deed to the property.