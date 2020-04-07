Curious Mind: Keeping bees cold locally to help hibernation

“We have about 120,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage, which is contained at 40 degrees,” Lamoreaux said. “The bees are dormant inside the building. They are insulated to maintain the temperature and to protect the bees from the elements.”

The three warehouses can house 115,000 colonies, as many as 13 billion bees.

“Our beekeepers come from all over the U.S.: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, Texas and California,” Lamoreaux said. Most commercial beekeepers pay trucking companies to ship their bees to warm-weather states like California or Texas.

The company used potato storage equipment and technology to convert it to storing bees with commercial refrigeration units to keep the temperature low. Building began in 2016 with completion in 2019.

“During the spring and summer months, we use the buildings to store RVs and boats,” he said. “Customers that want to protect their RVs or boats from the sun or don’t have room to keep them at their house, bring them to us for temporary storage. Our buildings have very tall ceilings and huge doors making it possible to store boats and RVs indoors without taking anything apart.”

