Curious Mind: Jerome siren signals shotgun starts and warns golfers of incoming thunderstorms

Q: Occasionally I hear an alarm or a siren across the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County. What is it? (Part 2)

A: “When they have tournaments at the golf course, they sound a siren when it is time to start,” said Christine Danos who lives nearby.

Tony Sabala said “If those of question, are living on the south side of the canyon and in a close directional proximity to the Jerome Country Club golf course, they may hear a siren being sounded from there and it is a possibility that it would be heard on a Saturday or Sunday when there is a golf tournament in progress and being played. The air currents have to be just right (i.e., very still) and it is being sounded for those to begin their play. We live one and a half miles northwest of the country club and will often hear the siren sounded as stated above.”

“There were three sirens, one on the main fire station on East Ave. A, one on the water tower on East Ave. B (the water tower is now located at Crossroads ranch in Jerome) and one on a pole at the Volco lumber yard on West Main Street,” said Jim Auclaire, Retired, Career Fire Service.