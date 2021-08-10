Curious Mind: Jerome County point named after highway district supervisor

Q: I was wondering how Emberton Point got its name.

A: “Emberton Point is off of Golf Course Road on the north side of the canyon about a mile west of the U.S. 93 intersection – Jerome County,” said Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer. “I can’t find anything in the city archives that mentions the naming of Emberton Point. Other than when we assisted in a brush fire several years ago.”

“Herschel Emberton was the Jerome County Highway District Superintendent for 30 years — from 1945 to 1975,” said Linda Helms, curator for Jerome County Historical Society Museum. “The pull-off viewing area on the Golf Course Road was dedicated to Mr. Emberton as ‘Emberton Viewpoint’ on Feb. 17, 1977. He passed away in April 1978 at age 68.”

“There have been two signs at this spot. The first one was destroyed by vandals and the Snake River Canyons Park Association placed a new sign recently. The view point overlooks Blue Lake in the canyon near the original I.B. Perrine property on the north side of the Snake River. The viewing area has a walking trail, but it is so overgrown is not advisable to walk to get a close look at the Blue Lake. People stop at this pull-off and leave a lot of trash. Please clean up what you leave there,” Helms said.