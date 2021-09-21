Curious Mind: Japanese grave is still a mystery

There is a cemetery close to the dam and I went there to see what I can do to remove sage brush and weeds. There used to be a marker written in English about the people who died building the dam. I think there were five. Now there is only a grave marker written in Chinese. I can’t find any information so that I can refurbish this sacred site. Anything you can provide would be helpful.
“In a taped interview with Farrel Clark, who came to Shoshone in 1906, he noted that two men were killed at Magic Dam during its construction. He noted one grave near the dam may contain not only the two killed by accident but another who died of sickness at the same time,” reported a Times-News article published June 9, 1988, found by Jennifer Hills, Reference & Adult Services at the Twin Falls Public Library.
The story continued “As Clark recalls, one was Chinese, one Japanese and the other an Italian. He did not recall who was killed in the accident.”
The Japanese headstone was translated in 2004 and reads: ‘the headstone of [???] Sakura from Hiroshima, deceased 1908’ with a date of January 1908.
Apparently, a worker on the dam was killed during construction by a rockslide. He had no family to claim the body; therefore, they buried him there.
According to Heather Tiel-Nelson, BLM Twin Falls District Public Affairs Specialist, “There is a historic Japanese grave near Magic Reservoir Dam. We are unaware of any other grave sites in the area and do not have any additional information regarding the markers mentioned.”
The Big Wood Canal Company also maintains the site. “All the material that went into construction of the dam was freighted from Richfield by horse and wagon,” reported a Times-News article.
“BLM staff do plan to clear this historic site of overgrown vegetation later this fall. Prior to undertaking a clean-up action on public land, it’s always best for a member of the public to contact the local Jarbidge, Shoshone or Burley BLM field offices to coordinate such activity,” said Tiel-Nelson.
Historian Ron James said “The reservoir was constructed ca. 1910 so it is possible a few Chinese were involved in the project. However, the Chinese Exclusion Acts cut off the flow of most Chinese immigrants so that by the 1890s, numbers of Chinese are declining. In the meantime, Japanese immigrants begin arriving. Japanese workers helped build the Oregon Short Line Railroad and were involved in the Milner Dam project; for example, there is a Japanese man buried at the Milner cemetery.”
James guides a kayak tour of Chinese settlements on the Snake River through the College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education.
“Many of the Japanese immigrants were from areas in/around Hiroshima. The A-bomb had a deep impact on many Japanese American families,” said James.
While James did not have any information specifically on Japanese immigrants working on the Magic Dam project, he did put together a general history for the Friends of Minidoka website which provides some essential background on Japanese Immigration to the Northwest.
“I looked into this, but I have not heard anything about this grave, or do not have anything in our museum that refers to it. I did ask around within our museum board, to no avail,” said Rebecca Cox, Blaine County Historical Museum Director.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.