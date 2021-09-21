Curious Mind: Japanese grave is still a mystery

There is a cemetery close to the dam and I went there to see what I can do to remove sage brush and weeds. There used to be a marker written in English about the people who died building the dam. I think there were five. Now there is only a grave marker written in Chinese. I can’t find any information so that I can refurbish this sacred site. Anything you can provide would be helpful.

“In a taped interview with Farrel Clark, who came to Shoshone in 1906, he noted that two men were killed at Magic Dam during its construction. He noted one grave near the dam may contain not only the two killed by accident but another who died of sickness at the same time,” reported a Times-News article published June 9, 1988, found by Jennifer Hills, Reference & Adult Services at the Twin Falls Public Library.

The story continued “As Clark recalls, one was Chinese, one Japanese and the other an Italian. He did not recall who was killed in the accident.”

The Japanese headstone was translated in 2004 and reads: ‘the headstone of [???] Sakura from Hiroshima, deceased 1908’ with a date of January 1908.

Apparently, a worker on the dam was killed during construction by a rockslide. He had no family to claim the body; therefore, they buried him there.