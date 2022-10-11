Curious Mind: Jackpot Solar is the first renewable energy facility and largest solar project in the state

Q: Is there a solar farm being built southwest of Rogerson?

A:“Yes – There is a solar project south of Rogerson along Highway 93,” Idaho Power spokesman Sven Berg said.

The 120-megawatt Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County is “the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and, once complete, it will be the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho,” according to a news release by Duke Energy.

Jackpot Solar will provide energy to Idaho Power through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Berg said Construction began April 28. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

A news release reported Idaho Power is working toward its Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow® goal of providing 100 percent clean energy by 2045. When the company buys certified renewable energy as it’s doing here, it sells the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) to offset power supply costs and to keep customer prices low.

An Idaho Power news release said the agreement will replace energy produced by the North Valmy coal-fired plant in Nevada, where they recently agreed to end operations.

“We’re excited to enter into the Idaho market and be a part of the state’s transition toward a cleaner energy future,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.

“Jackpot Solar will help diversify the state’s energy infrastructure, bring additional economic benefits to the state and Twin Falls County, while also supporting Idaho Power’s clean energy goals,” the news release said.

“Providing 100 percent clean energy is an important goal for Idaho Power, and more and more customers are telling us it is important to them, too,” Idaho Power President and CEO Lisa Grow said. “We have a great head start, thanks to our clean hydropower plants that remain our largest source of energy.”

SOLV Energy is the engineering and construction for the project, which is located on 952 rural acres south of Twin Falls. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions own and operate the project.

Approximately “200 workers will be employed on the project during peak construction,” Berg said.

“Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, the Jackpot Solar facility will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant tax revenues for the Filer Consolidated School District,” the news release said.

“Additionally, the Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to the Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association to support the organization’s efforts to enhance the safety of the citizens in rural areas of Twin Falls County.”

“Safety is a top priority for us,” Fallon said. “We’re proud to be a part of this community and help fund the equipment and services that will enable the Shoshone Basin emergency responders to continue to maintain the safety of area residents and businesses.”

“Idaho Power will buy the energy from the solar array at among the lowest prices on record for solar energy,” Berg said. “We’ll integrate it on our grid to serve customers across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.”

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.