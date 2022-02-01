Curious Mind: It's normal for some dogs to have two different colored eyes

Q: Why do sheep dogs have off colored eyes?

A: “Many herding dogs have one copy of the merle gene,” said Dana Quinney of Clan Duncan Shelties. She is listed as a breeder in southern Idaho with the American Shetland Sheepdog Association.

“The merle gene dilutes random patches of pigment in the eyes as well as in the coat. A typical merle sheepdog has part of its black coat diluted to gray. This happens with the eye pigment as well. These eyes may be brown, of course, or may be blue,” Quinney said. “Many merle eyes are partly brown and partly blue. They function just fine and are not ‘off’ but ‘merle’ eyes. The dogs can see out of blue eyes just as well as blue-eyed people can see out of their blue eyes.”

“I grew up in Ketchum in the ‘40s to ‘60s. Dad and mom were original employees of Sun Valley when it opened in 1936. Now I live between Boise and Mountain Home. I’m a retired biologist,” Quinney said.

“Herding dog breeders like me are careful not to breed two merle dogs together, because diluting pigment with two copies of the merle gene can cause problems. I’ve been a Shetland Sheepdog breeder for over 50 years and love my blue merles.”

Quinney has puppies available once a year.

“Two copies of the merle gene can cause eye and inner-ear deformities resulting in blindness and/or deafness, in approximately 25% of the offspring. That’s why serious breeders don’t breed two merles together,” said Quinney.

