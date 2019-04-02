Try 3 months for $3

Q: I have heard rumors that a Texas Roadhouse is coming to Twin Falls. Can you tell me if that is true, and if so when and where it will be?

A: “We haven’t received any building plans from/or for Texas Roadhouse,” Twin Falls City spokesman Josh Palmer said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they are, or are not, planning to open in Twin Falls. It only indicates that up to this point they don’t have any planned construction in Twin Falls.”

On Aug. 5, 2015, the Times-News released new businesses coming to Twin Falls although Texas Roadhouse was not mentioned.

Several local residents pleaded with Texas Roadhouse via Facebook to come to Twin Falls.

Texas Roadhouse is open in Boise, Nampa, Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining chain steakhouse serving free unlimited supply of in-shell peanuts.

Gretchen Anderson, marketing manager for Texas Roadhouse headquarters, did not return phone calls or email.

