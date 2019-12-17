Q: Last weekend, I was traveling some back roads and I came across some hunters that were parked on the road scouting for deer. It seemed pretty dangerous to me. I thought that hunting from the road was illegal. I guess my question is, is hunting from the road illegal or is just shooting from the road illegal?
A: “This is a common question for us and one that doesn’t have a real easy and clear-cut answer,” said Josh Royse, regional conservation officer for Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley region. “Hunting with the aid of a motorized vehicle is illegal as per Idaho Code: 36-1101(b)1, which states in part that it is illegal to ‘Hunt any of the game animals or game birds of this state from or by the use of any motorized vehicle.’”
“There are exceptions to this law that allow qualified disabled persons to apply for a permit that allows them to shoot from a motorized vehicle that is not in motion and off of a public roadway (it is always illegal to shoot from or across a public roadway),” Royse said.
“The thing that makes application of this law difficult is where the line for ‘hunting’ comes into play. It is legal in Idaho to have a non-concealed firearm in your vehicle, even a loaded one. So, the line between traveling from my house to an area that I intend to park and hunt for the day, and hunting from a motorized vehicle becomes somewhat difficult to discern.”
“The situation that your reader describes would certainly not cross the threshold of hunting from or by the aid of a motorized vehicle in a criminal way,” Royse said. “As long as the individuals were pulled off the road in a safe manner that did not cause an impediment to traffic, and did not shoot from their vehicle, it would be no different than when I pulled over to show my seven- and four-year-old kids a moose in the South Hills the other day. Looking at wildlife does not necessarily constitute the act of hunting.”
You have free articles remaining.
“With that said, there is a line where using the vehicle as an aid to hunting does occur. Often these are instances that where individuals are actively and clearly using the vehicle to hunt, or aid their hunt in ways that could not be construed as normal travel.”
Law enforcement looks at what the people in the vehicle are doing: are they actively shooting; do they have firearms ready to use at hand; are they driving erratically or overly slow for road conditions; are they following particular animals; are they actively calling game animals and using optics.
Idaho Fish and Game does not have a code or rule that specifically defines the distance you are required to be away from the road before discharging a firearm. If you are off the traveled portion of the road and you are not shooting across the road, you are hunting legally.
“Our officers are afforded a broad range of discretion in how and when they enforce the law. With this one in particular, they rely heavily on what the intent of the law is, which is public safety and ethical/fair-chase hunting. In essence, it comes down to common sense, and we certainly don’t want to discourage folks from taking the opportunity to view and enjoy Idaho’s wildlife, that’s a major part of why we all love to live here after all,” Royse said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.