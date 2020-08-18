Curious Mind: Is Bass Lake open to the public?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Is Bass Lake open to the public?

A: “Bass Lake is part of Blue Lakes Country Club and is for our members and guests only,” General Manager Bonnie Stevens said. “So no, it is not open to the public.”

“Blue Lakes Country Club was established in 1945 for the use and enjoyment of our members and Bass Lake is part of the property purchased from the Perrine family. We have five types of memberships; four of them have golfing privileges and the social membership has Bass Lake privileges and the social events, but no golf. Our website, bluelakescc.com, gives more information on the memberships,” Stevens said.

The club offers a full variety of amenities and services to its members such as a first-class golf course, clubhouse for dining and events, park, club and catered events. The private property is 378 acres with walking trail and creeks with catch and release access.

The 8-acre lake is east of the clubhouse and is set up to host up to 400 people for a company picnic, family reunion, birthday party or other social gatherings.

It features a water slide and four docks, a volleyball pit, horseshoes, a basketball/pickle ball court, a sandy beach, a playground, kids wading area, a snack bar with full meals and a full bar, a covered patio, picnic areas and gazebos with barbecues, restrooms, a changing room for ladies and an outdoor shower. Kayaks, canoes and paddle boards are available.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0