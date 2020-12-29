Curious Mind: Interstate Highway System rules don’t apply to state highways

Q: Idaho Highway 46 travels from near Buhl to east of Fairfield over 50 miles. What’s wrong with this number? In 1956 President Dwight D. Eisenhower launched the Interstate Highway System that called for all highways east-west to be even numbers and north-south to be odd numbers. Highways like U.S. 20 or U.S. 30 wander around a bit but are predominately east-west highways. Is Idaho 46 the only north-south highway in the country to not follow this rule?

A: “Idaho 46 is an Idaho state highway. Unlike interstate and U.S. highways, Idaho state highways do not have or follow a naming convention,” Idaho Transportation Department District 4 spokesperson Jessica Williams said.

“Interstate and U.S. highway routes do have numbering conventions that are followed nationwide. The interstate numbering is north/south routes odd and descending east to west, east/west routes even and descending north to south. U.S. highways follow the same north/south odd and east/west even, but reverse the ascending/descending order.”

Highways 20 and 30 are both U.S. highways.