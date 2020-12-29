Curious Mind: Interstate Highway System rules don’t apply to state highways

Q: Idaho Highway 46 travels from near Buhl to east of Fairfield over 50 miles. What’s wrong with this number? In 1956 President Dwight D. Eisenhower launched the Interstate Highway System that called for all highways east-west to be even numbers and north-south to be odd numbers. Highways like U.S. 20 or U.S. 30 wander around a bit but are predominately east-west highways. Is Idaho 46 the only north-south highway in the country to not follow this rule?
A: “Idaho 46 is an Idaho state highway. Unlike interstate and U.S. highways, Idaho state highways do not have or follow a naming convention,” Idaho Transportation Department District 4 spokesperson Jessica Williams said.
“Interstate and U.S. highway routes do have numbering conventions that are followed nationwide. The interstate numbering is north/south routes odd and descending east to west, east/west routes even and descending north to south. U.S. highways follow the same north/south odd and east/west even, but reverse the ascending/descending order.”
Highways 20 and 30 are both U.S. highways.
“Most states do not have a numbering convention related to cardinal direction and, unlike interstate and U.S. highway routes, Idaho state highways do not have or follow a naming convention. Another example of an even numbered Idaho highway that also runs north/south is Idaho 16, which connects Emmett to the Treasure Valley,” Williams said.
The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for about 5,000 centerline miles of highway, which includes some unpaved roads.
According to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s highway history, President Eisenhower’s support was based largely on civilian needs—support for economic development, improved highway safety, and congestion relief, as well as reduction of motor vehicle-related lawsuits. He understood the military value of the Interstate System, as well as its use in evacuations, but they were only part of the reason for his support.
The idea that one in five miles of the Interstate System is straight so airplanes can land in emergencies is a myth. Airplanes occasionally land on interstates when no alternative is available in an emergency, not because the interstates are designed for that purpose, the highway administration said.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.