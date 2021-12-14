Curious Mind: Increase in out of state traffic.

Q: There appears to be a lot of out-of-state traffic in Twin Falls. Are they visitors passing through or are they here to stay?

A: “A lot of our visitors’ first impressions of the area come from a leisure trip or pass through,” said Melissa Barry, Executive Director of Southern Idaho Tourism. “It has been increasingly common that people will come to the visitor center and say they had no idea it was so beautiful/open/affordable/etc., here and ask what it is like to live here. Still the majority are passing through. We’ve seen a 60 percent increase in lodging collections this year, but there are increasing numbers wanting to move here.”

“As you know, Twin Falls has always been a travel destination place, with the Shoshone Falls, base jumping, kayaking and our golf courses,” said Lacey Askew, president of Western Magic Valley Realtors.

“Sun Valley is also an influential point and they do come here to shop and dine and a lot of them are from other states there for out of state license plates.”

She said “California has for a long time has driven our market along with other states such as Washington for either political views, it is less money to live here or they want out of the rat race.”

“Yes, we do have quite a few new people from out of state now living here, but also some are passing through,” said Askew.

When asked about statistics, Barry suggested the realtor’s association could give stats on the number of out of state home sales they’ve recorded, however Askew said it was out of their expertise.

Twin Falls Department of Motor Vehicles did not comment, and Southern Idaho Economic Development referred Times-News to Southern Idaho Tourism.

“Unfortunately, the city of Twin Falls doesn’t track out-of-state traffic so we don’t know which vehicles belong to visitors or new residents. We do receive limited information from the Idaho Transportation Department that shows the number of vehicles traveling to and from the city of Twin Falls, which shows us that the city of Twin Falls grows on average by about 40,000 vehicles per day – more when there are large events,” said city spokesperson Josh Palmer. Here’s a breakdown:

2019 Average Annual Daily Trips Passenger Vehicles Only

Total Trips:

Perrine Bridge: 30,000

Pole Line (west of Grandview): 13,100

Addison (west of Grandview): 11,500

Addison (east of Hankins): 6,700

Falls (east of Hankins): 5,200

Kimberly Road (3400 to Hankins): 10,300

Orchard (west of Washington): 2,900

HWY 74 (west of Washington): 2,000

Total Passenger Counts for these road segments: 81,700

“This data supports our sales tax receipts data, which shows that we regularly have folks from communities in Magic Valley and parts of northern Nevada visiting Twin Falls to purchase retail, health care, education, entertainment and other services. All this tells us that Twin Falls nearly doubles in size on any given day when people come here primarily from surrounding communities in South Central Idaho and northern Nevada to work, shop, study, seek medical services, etc.,” said Palmer.

He said “However, Melissa Barry with Southern Idaho Tourism also informed us that Twin Falls ranked as one of the top five destinations in Idaho this last summer – and that’s kind of new for our area. It means that Twin Falls is seeing an increase in the number of tourists and visitors. Based on lodging of 30 days or less, Twin Falls County recorded more than $1 million in lodging sales, compared to $27.5 in 2020 and $27.8 in 2019. So that shows us that we’re also seeing more visitors. Both of these increases combined places a fairly significant burden on city services that has a tax base of about 50,000 people but provides services to about 90,000 to 100,000.”

“That is a very good question we unfortunately don’t know the answer to without asking the drivers directly whether they are staying or visiting,” said Jillian Garrigues, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department. “However, we do track total traffic counts with automatic traffic recorders placed throughout the state, Twin Falls County included.”

“The data is available to everyone on our website. The amount of traffic has definitely increased in your area, but we don’t know necessarily how much of it is from out of state drivers versus residents,” said Garrigues.

She said “Our DMV also tracks the number of people who visit the DMV to give up their out of state license for an Idaho driver’s license. Those numbers are statewide though. In November 2021 there were 4,313 and in November 2020 there were 6,039 out of state licenses surrendered.”

