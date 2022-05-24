Curious Mind: Increase in issued special placards fills disability parking

Q: There were no handicapped parking and no loading or unloading signs at a recent event on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Campus security needs to check handicap stickers/plates and issue citations. Is the handicapped parking adequate?

A: “We have 88 ADA parking spaces at CSI with 58 in the main area of campus where the majority of events were held and 43 directly approximate to the buildings used for events,” said Chris Bragg, dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication at the College of Southern Idaho.

“No complaints were received by our campus safety staff during the event about a lack of handicapped parking or about improper use of loading and unloading zones. Those zones are clearly marked as loading/unloading only with permanent signage and are enforced as such. Handicapped parking spaces are monitored by CSI Campus Safety and warnings and citations are issued for improper usage as appropriate, though illegal use is rare. Moreover, instances when no handicapped parking spaces are available, even during the largest events on campus, are exceedingly rare. We would welcome anyone with accessibility issues to contact CSI Campus Safety at 208-732-6605 for assistance in the event that they are unable to find appropriate parking while on campus, or with other accessibility concerns.”

Additional information about parking at CSI can be found at csi.edu/security/parking/default.aspx.

Although the campus fine for improperly parking in a designated handicapped parking space is $50 per offense, “The fine for unlawfully parking in a handicap parking spot without the permit is $100,” Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Mencl.

According to Idaho Code 49-410, “Any person who unlawfully possesses, sells, copies, duplicates, distributes, manufactures or aids and abets in the unlawful possession, sale, copying, duplicating, distributing or manufacturing of a special plate or placard is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a period not to exceed 30 days or by both. The court shall also impose as a term of the sentence a period not to exceed 40 hours of community service provided to a nonprofit organization which serves people with disabilities. The unlawfully obtained special plate or placard shall be subject to confiscation by law enforcement officials. Following conviction or dismissal, the special plate or placard confiscated by law enforcement shall be sent to the department.”

“In 2021 we issued four citations under city ordinance and zero under state statute,” said Lou Coronado, Sergeant in the Patrol Division for the Twin Falls Police Department. “So far this year we have not issued any citations. We typically don’t patrol parking lots unless we get a complaint and then we will address the issue.”

“Federal guidelines under the Americans with Disabilities Act governs how many handicap parking stalls are needed per parking lot based on how many parking stalls there are. For example, a lot with 1,000 stalls would need 20 handicap stalls,” said Coronado.

“There is an increase in issued placards,” said Sharon Neumann, Special Plates at the Idaho Transportation Department. “Below is a list of placards that have been issued, this includes people as well as organizations and also includes both temporary and permanent placards.”

