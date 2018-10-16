Q: There are paranormal societies in Twin Falls,
Jerome, Rupert and Fairfield. What are the societies and how do you join?
A: “In recent years the fascination behind paranormal phenomena has been on the decline so many of the ‘paranormal societies’ are no longer in service,” said Dakota Frandsen of Paranormal Raider Force in Twin Falls. “This can be attributed from anything from a lack of caseload to internal issues within the teams themselves.”
Frandsen works alone and focuses primarily on consultations.
“But if someone is truly interested in getting involved in a paranormal investigation they can keep their eyes open for ghost hunting events or they can sometimes just shoot their local teams an email and politely ask to tag along,” he said. “Most groups usually don’t mind having a guest join in on investigations as they view it as an opportunity to share their knowledge on the subject.”
Frandsen got involved with paranormal research when he was 14 years old and started his own group. Investigation loads can often vary, he said, but it is this time of year that usually sparks more interest.
Paranormal research can often be labeled as fringe science, and many still involved in the field truly believe that it might be one day accepted into the mainstream much like how the field of psychology was originally treated, Frandsen said.
Jake Hess is a paranormal researcher from Jerome.
“While I can’t speak directly for other teams of investigators, in my experience, joining one can be as simple as reaching out to them,” said Hess of Raven Paranormal. “My team is made up of regular nine-to-five people who do investigations in our spare time completely free of charge. From my experiences with other paranormal teams around Idaho simply an interest in the field is enough to get your foot in the door. We are all just here to help and love a good conversation about the topic. I would tell anyone looking to join a team to simply contact them and ask.”
Sometimes the group deals with families and people who are simply looking for answers.
“Whether it’s simple sounds with no explanations or seemingly oppressive entities or energies causing harm or unrest, we simply refuse to put a price on their peace of mind, especially if there are children involved,” he said. “We only aim to help however we can.”
“To anyone who thinks they may have had a paranormal experience or just simply witnessed something they cannot explain, don’t be afraid to talk about it,” said Hess. “I know that ridicule is common when an adult tells people they saw a ghost and it is easy to dismiss a child’s claims of ghosts as their active imagination, but believe it or not there are far more people out there who will believe you. Don’t be embarrassed, you are not alone and if you find yourself in a situation where you may be in the presence of a spirit, be respectful and kind. We are here and we are more than happy to help.”
Tracey Martin of Sawtooth Paranormal in Fairfield said the small group is mostly made of people who work in criminal justice.
“We have a page on Facebook but it is a closed group,” Martin said. “All the people in our group are friends and family due to confidentially reasons.”
Founded in 2016, the group investigates ghosts, demonology, cryptozoology, UFOs, mystery spots and more, she said.
“We do mostly research and on occasion, we have a few members that go out on investigations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.