Curious Mind: If referee abuse continues, no spectator suspension may be enforced

Q: I hear there is a referee shortage in the Magic Valley. How is the Idaho High School Activities Association recruiting?

“There is a referee shortage in all high school sports,” said Randy Winn, District 4 Basketball Commissioner. “This has become a serious problem. The main reason for this shortage is verbal abuse of officials by spectators. The actions of some people watching these events have been over the top towards referees.”

Although the U.S. has been facing a referee shortage for about a decade, parents and officials agree that sportsmanship is getting worse. Every year the referee pool sees about 1/3 of its referees choose to not return, citing poor treatment.

“Instead of complaining non-stop about referee calls, these same people should be appreciative that there are referees so their student-athletes can participate in high school events. These spectators can also become certified to help the shortage,” Winn said. “Refereeing looks easy from the stands. It is not so much when actually on the court. If referees stop officiating games there will not be any high school sports.”

“There are no IHSAA registration fees for first and second year officials. Those were waived to try and recruit more referees. If a spectator is ejected, they are suspended two games at the level they were ejected,” Winn said.

“Soccer referees have become so scarce that all District 4 schools are only allowed to play on certain days,” he said. “Volleyball is starting to schedule this way as well. Spectator sportsmanship is a serious problem that is affecting all high school sports in a very negative way.”

Reasons for poor sportsmanship include professional athletes serving as poor role models; parents allowing their children to act inappropriately, ‘it’s part of the game’; coaches focusing too heavily on winning (fear of termination); and active participants and spectators acting unfairly or with a lack of respect.

Active participants include cheerleaders. Visiting cheerleaders should perform first followed by the home cheerleaders during halftime, not perform simultaneously.

Approved June 2022, the addendum to the Referee Abuse Policy was updated. According to the Idaho Youth Sports Commission, approximately 30 percent of all games have had no referee at all these past 12 months.

“Effective immediately IYSA will enforce a zero-tolerance policy regarding any inappropriate behavior towards referees. Until this behavior changes, any coach, parent, or spectator at the field, who berates a referee, will risk a no-spectator suspension going forward. Meaning—that team will not be allowed to have any spectators on the sideline for a given period. That could be for as long as the remainder of the season or event they are participating in.”

“I have started to implement a little different system where I schedule a veteran official with a younger official to work together at the sub-varsity levels to keep the parents off the younger official,” Winn said in an interview with the commission. “You can’t put two new people together because they will get run right off.”

“This has been getting worse every season,” Winn said. “The problem is spectators can’t keep quiet during games. There are always some that scream at referees and create a scene.”