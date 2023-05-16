Q: Idaho is too great to litter. If “Idaho is too great to litter” then why are the medians on the interstate full of trash?

A: “We can all see the trash this winter season has left behind on our roads now that the snow has melted,” said Anne Marie Peacock, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department. “The Idaho Transportation Department relies on volunteers through the Adopt-A-Highway program to help pick up trash along our roads as we do not have dedicated resources for it. Unfortunately, it is not always possible for volunteers to safely access medians to pick up trash; and therefore, is left there. ITD actually asks volunteers to avoid working in medians for their safety as well as narrow roadways, curves, bridges, overpasses, and on/off ramps. We ensure volunteers work in areas where they are easily visible to motorists and oncoming traffic.”

“These past few years have seen a reduction in active volunteers. In 2020 ITD had 1,230 active Adopt-A-Highway groups statewide. As of April 2023, the total number of groups has reduced to 982. ITD will continue to rely on volunteers through the Adopt-A-Highway program to clean up litter and appreciate their efforts to help keep Idaho beautiful where they can safely volunteer. We would value your participation in helping to spread the word and encourage more volunteers to join,” Peacock said.

“We continue to seek creative ways to accommodate to our volunteers’ time and needs,” she said. For example, we can shorten volunteer litter pick up routes from four miles to two miles, or just organize a onetime litter pickup.”

“We have seen the number of volunteers — for all activities — has declined over the past few years. It was declining before COVID, but that just exacerbated it,” Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the city of Twin Falls.

“Johnny Horizon dates back to 1968 with the ‘This land is your land – keep it clean’ message to enlist the public’s help to protect public lands from littering, abuse, and vandalism,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management in Twin Falls. “While the BLM no longer uses Johnny Horizon, we always encourage responsible use of public lands. Each spring in the Magic Valley volunteers from Southern Idaho Off Road Association, Magic Valley ATV riders and Jerome County come together to rid the north rim of the Snake River Canyon of illegally dumped trash.

“This is just one of many volunteer efforts to keep our public lands clean, safe, and beautiful,” Tiel-Nelson said. “You can learn more about reporting illegally dumped trash on public lands at www.dontdumpidaho.com.”

According to Don’t Dump Idaho’s website, federal statutes specify fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment for dumping trash and debris on public land. Littering on public or private property within the state of Idaho is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to $1,000, with the possibility of eight to 40 hours of litter cleanup (Idaho Statute 18-7031).

“We do recognize Johnny Horizon Day and did a proclamation for May 6 this year,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said. “Our participation is that our parks department provides the trash bags, and each community is in charge of setting up their own trash pickup, etc. The individual highway districts and/or ITD will then pick the bags up depending on which roadways they are on.”