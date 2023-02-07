Q: New cases of melanoma are 34% higher in Idaho than the national average and the state was the seventh highest in the U.S. from 2001-05. Idaho also had the highest melanoma death rate nationally, which is 26% higher than the U.S. average. Why?

A: “The question that you pose is interesting, and the true response is that nobody can say for certain,” said Dr. Chris Scholes of Scholes Dermatology in Twin Falls. “I have talked it over with some of my peers, and we are in agreement that there are three factors that certainly play a role.”

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It can also develop on the fingernails and toenails.

“First, on balance, the population of Idaho is fair-skinned. We know that people with lighter natural skin tones are at greatest risk of developing melanoma, so a fair-skinned population will lead to a higher melanoma rate,” Scholes said.

“Second, we know that sun exposure leads to increased melanoma risk. As a group, we tend to work and play outside. Time outdoors leads to increased sun exposure and increased melanoma risk.”

“Third, as noted, not only are we sadly above average in developing melanoma, but we also have a much higher than average melanoma mortality rate,” Scholes said. “In my opinion this is due to (in addition to the increased melanoma rate) an inability or unwillingness to seek care at the appropriate time. The good old ‘I can take care of it myself’ mentality that is prevalent in Idaho can lead to poor medical outcomes.”

“For melanoma, we should be watching for the ABCDEs: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variability, Diameter over 6mm, and Evolution/change. We also look for spots that stand out, or don’t match the rest of the lesions on a particular patient’s skin. This can be called the ‘ugly duckling’ or ‘sore thumb’ sign,” Scholes said.

“Melanoma prevention is really the same as protection from UV radiation. Some factors, like genetics and bad luck, are not really things that we can influence. Early detection of melanoma is our best shot at limiting melanoma mortality.”

To prevent skin cancer, perform skin self-exams; if you notice anything changing, itching or bleeding on your skin, make an appointment; seek shade; dress to protect yourself from the sun; apply sunscreen to all skin that clothing won’t cover; use extra caution near water, snow and sand; and avoid tanning- both indoors and out.

“Melanoma can be found in any age group, but is more common in adults and older adults,” Scholes said. “The youngest melanoma patient in my practice was 8-years-old at the time of diagnosis. That patient was diagnosed around 20 years ago and is still doing well.”

“The majority of melanomas will be found on sun-damaged skin (face, arms, upper chest), but melanoma can arise on any skin surface. There is no area of the body on which I have not found a melanoma — including very sun-protected areas such as the armpit, sole, or genitals. I routinely recommend skin self-exam to patients, and ask them to look twice at the face, hands, arms, and chest — but to remember to check the non-sun-exposed surfaces carefully as well.”