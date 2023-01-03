Curious Mind: Hunt Camp barracks still stands on Martin Street

Q: There were two military barracks from the Minidoka internment camp built together as a house on Martin Street. Is it still there, and when was it established?

A: “We don’t have an exhaustive list of where all the Minidoka barracks ended up, so it’s possible that two were moved to Martin Street,” said Jennifer Hills, Reference & Adult Services Twin Falls Public Library.

“The address that is listed for the [Werner and Marjorie] Kramer’s is 285 Martin St.; the first year they are listed as residents is 1968, but they were not the first to reside on the property. In 1955, the first year that address shows up in the Polk Directories, John and Thelma Smith are listed as living there. This address/building is now associated with Magic Valley Paramedics.”

The Kramers purchased this parcel Nov. 28, 1967. In 1968 the house was remodeled. According to the Residential Building Appraisal Record from the Twin Falls County Assessor’s Office, three barracks buildings moved in. The total finished living area was 2,625 square feet before St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center purchased the parcel. “The building sketch looks like the two rectangles buildings may have been the same size as internment camp buildings,” reported the assessor’s office.

“While I am not familiar with this building on Martin Street, we can give some context to what happened to the 640 buildings that originally made-up Minidoka Relocation Center,” said Kurt Ikeda, Director of Interpretation and Education for Minidoka National Historic Site. “On Jan. 1, 1945, the West Coast restriction and exclusion of Japanese Americans was officially lifted. However, as early as fall of 1943, the War Relocation Authority began shifting priorities to the resettlement of Japanese Americans away from the West Coast. Usually with not a lot to return to, Japanese Americans were given $25 and a train ticket upon their leaving of the concentration camp. During its operation, over 13,000 people of Japanese ancestry were unjustly incarcerated at Minidoka, locally known as Hunt Camp.”

“In February 1946, the property was transferred back to the Bureau of Reclamation. This land that had been farmed, irrigated, and served as a site of trauma, was then subdivided and distributed to mostly white veterans under the Homestead Act via a land lottery. Each parcel was about 90 acres with each recipient receiving two former Minidoka buildings and surplus supplies. In 1947 forty-three lots were awarded and forty-six more in 1949. Japanese American veterans of WWII were not eligible for this land lottery,” Ikeda said.

“Today visitors can see some historic structures including a barrack and mess hall at Minidoka National Historic Site. The historic warehouse building serves as a renovated Visitor Center. In the summer, visitors can learn more about the legacy and lessons of this important piece of Idaho history.”