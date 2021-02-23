Curious Mind: How to recycle alkaline batteries in Twin Falls

Q: Is there any place in Twin Falls that recycles alkaline batteries?
A: “The Home Depot accepts alkaline batteries to be recycled,” said Joe Wrenfrow, sales manager for Western Waste Services, Inc. “They have a bin by the self-checkout counter for this. They asked that all batteries be bagged in shopping bags before placing in the bin and that if the customers need a bag, bags are provided by the bin. This bin is provided all year long.”
According to The Home Depot’s web site, this store helps divert waste from landfills by accepting CFLs, lead acid batteries, rechargeable batteries, and plastic plant pots for recycling.
A Lowe’s associate said they recycle light bulbs and rechargeable batteries only.
Interstate Batteries reports they recycle more batteries than they sell. Despite Interstate Batteries web site, which said “Alkaline and other non-rechargeable, single-use batteries can be recycled, but there may be a charge to recycle them,” the local store claims the state of Idaho does not have recycling for alkaline batteries.
The website also said since alkaline batteries are no longer made with mercury, they are OK to dispose of in landfills in all U.S. states except California.
Q: Where do you dispose of batteries? Batteries cannot be taken to the dump or thrown in the trash.
“Southern Idaho Solid Waste offers recycling programs for auto, alkaline and rechargeable batteries at each of our 15 sites, which are located throughout seven south-central Idaho counties,” Southern Idaho Sold Waste CEO Josh Bartlome said for a previous column. “We offer these programs to all customers free of charge. We ask that customers separate batteries between alkaline and rechargeable and place them in a Ziploc bag. Auto batteries can be delivered as is. When you arrive at one of our sites, ask an employee where to place your old batteries to be recycled.”
“Our Milner Butte Landfill is a state of the art landfill that meets or exceeds all EPA Subtitle D requirements,” Bartlome said. “SISW prefers to recycle batteries so they don’t decompose in the landfill. Once batteries decompose, heavy metals could commingle with the waste. By recycling household batteries we reduce that risk.”
Best Buy recycles plastic bags, wires, cords and cables, and rechargeable batteries inside the foyer.
Q: Does Best Buy still recycle old computers? Where do you take old equipment to get rid of it safely?
Got an old car battery or other part? Pacific Steel & Recycling and United Metals Recycling will accept them. United Metals can take both Lithium and car batteries.
Recycling your used batteries and light bulbs can also be done at Batteries Plus Bulbs in Twin Falls on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. They recycle lead acid, nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride, lithium ion and polymer, household, and specialty batteries for watches, key fobs, hearing aid, medical devices and bathroom scales.
Business accounts include recycling services such as recyclable batteries, bulbs, and electronics such as chargers, phones, and tablets. Fees may apply and will vary by location. Commercial discounts are available. Services may include volume discount opportunities, boxes for battery and light bulb recycling, and recycling pickup options.
According to Batteries Plus Bulb’s website, when you deliver your recyclables to them, they pass them on to recycling partners who in turn repurpose the salvageable material for secondary uses and keep materials out of landfills.
