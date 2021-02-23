Curious Mind: How to recycle alkaline batteries in Twin Falls

Q: Is there any place in Twin Falls that recycles alkaline batteries?

A: “The Home Depot accepts alkaline batteries to be recycled,” said Joe Wrenfrow, sales manager for Western Waste Services, Inc. “They have a bin by the self-checkout counter for this. They asked that all batteries be bagged in shopping bags before placing in the bin and that if the customers need a bag, bags are provided by the bin. This bin is provided all year long.”

According to The Home Depot’s web site, this store helps divert waste from landfills by accepting CFLs, lead acid batteries, rechargeable batteries, and plastic plant pots for recycling.

A Lowe’s associate said they recycle light bulbs and rechargeable batteries only.

Interstate Batteries reports they recycle more batteries than they sell. Despite Interstate Batteries web site, which said “Alkaline and other non-rechargeable, single-use batteries can be recycled, but there may be a charge to recycle them,” the local store claims the state of Idaho does not have recycling for alkaline batteries.

The website also said since alkaline batteries are no longer made with mercury, they are OK to dispose of in landfills in all U.S. states except California.

Curious Mind: Proper battery disposal prevents heavy metals from decomposing in landfill Q: Where do you dispose of batteries? Batteries cannot be taken to the dump or thrown in the trash.