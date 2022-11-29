Curious Mind: How to identify a Sears kit home

Look for shipping labels. These are often found on the back of millwork (baseboard molding, door and window trim, etc.).

Check house design using a book with good quality photos and original catalog images.

Look in the attic and basement for any paperwork (original blueprints, letters, etc.) that might reveal that you have a Sears home.

Courthouse records. From 1911 to 1933, Sears offered home mortgages. Using grantor records, you may find a few Sears mortgages and thus, a few Sears hoSmes.

Hardware fixtures. Sears homes built during the 1930s often have a small circled “SR” cast into the bathtub in the lower corner (furthest from the tub spout and near the floor) and on the underside of the kitchen or bathroom sink.

Goodwall sheet plaster. This was an early quasi-sheetrock product offered by Sears, and can be a clue that you have a kit home.

Unique column arrangement on front porch and five-piece eave brackets.

Original building permits. In cities that have retained original building permits, you’ll often find “Sears” listed as the home’s original architect.