Curious Mind: How to identify a Sears kit home

Q: How do I find out if my house is a Sears Roebuck home?
A: “I am afraid I don’t have any better information than what you can find on Google,” Brad Wills, assessor for Twin Falls County, said. “Interesting question, but because there were 370 plans available, I doubt you could figure it out that way.”
The image of the home, model number, and price of a Sears home can be found in Sears Archives online.
“If your home was built in 1950 or newer it wouldn’t be one,” Wills said.
According to Sears Archives, from 1908–40, Sears, Roebuck and Co. sold about 70,000—75,000 homes through their mail-order Modern Homes program.
Over that time, Sears designed 447 different housing styles from the elaborate multistory Ivanhoe with its elegant French doors and art glass windows, to the simpler Goldenrod, which served as a quaint, three-room and no-bath cottage for summer vacationers. (An outhouse could be purchased separately for Goldenrod and similar cottage dwellers).
People are also reading…
Customers could choose a house to suit their individual tastes and budgets.
“Entire homes would arrive by railroad, from precut lumber, to carved staircases, down to the nails and varnish,” the Sears archives reported. “Families picked out their houses according to their needs, tastes, and pocketbooks. Sears provided all the materials and instructions, and for many years the financing, for homeowners to build their own houses.”
“Sears estimated that, for a precut house with fitted pieces, it would take only 352 carpenter hours as opposed to 583 hours for a conventional house—a 40% reduction.”
“Google had this but newer lumber all have a stamp on it,” Wills said.
According to searshomes.org, the nine easy signs follow:
- Look for stamped lumber in the basement or attic. Sears Modern Homes were kit homes and the framing members were stamped with a letter and a number to help facilitate construction. Today, those marks can help prove that you have a kit home.
Look for shipping labels. These are often found on the back of millwork (baseboard molding, door and window trim, etc.).
Check house design using a book with good quality photos and original catalog images.
Look in the attic and basement for any paperwork (original blueprints, letters, etc.) that might reveal that you have a Sears home.
Courthouse records. From 1911 to 1933, Sears offered home mortgages. Using grantor records, you may find a few Sears mortgages and thus, a few Sears hoSmes.
Hardware fixtures. Sears homes built during the 1930s often have a small circled “SR” cast into the bathtub in the lower corner (furthest from the tub spout and near the floor) and on the underside of the kitchen or bathroom sink.
Goodwall sheet plaster. This was an early quasi-sheetrock product offered by Sears, and can be a clue that you have a kit home.
Unique column arrangement on front porch and five-piece eave brackets.
Original building permits. In cities that have retained original building permits, you’ll often find “Sears” listed as the home’s original architect.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.