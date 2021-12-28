Curious Mind: How to honor your pet with a proper burial

Q: Why are deceased pets being dumped at the animal shelter?

A: “We wish we could answer this question for you but unfortunately we are unsure ourselves,” said Cassie Champlin, office manager/admin assistant for the People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter. “It happens quite often. Both live and deceased pets are dumped here outside of our business hours. It could be for a number of reasons such as not knowing where to dispose of deceased animals or being unable to care for their animals any longer. It is an awful thing for our staff to encounter whether they are alive or deceased. We are happy to help anyone in need if they would just check in with us beforehand.”

Besides adopting cats and dogs, the animal shelter offers lost and found services, dog licensing, microchipping clinics, a pet food pantry and pet insurance.

People for Pets was formed in 1988.

“It’s been going on since the beginning of animal sheltering, it’s not just our facility but shelters nationwide,” Champlin said. “Unfortunately we do not have a crematorium at our shelter. Deceased animals are scanned for a microchip and held for at least two weeks while staff searches for possible owners via Facebook posts and our lost and found book. They are ultimately taken to the landfill if they are not claimed by owners.”

There are several approved methods for disposal, including contacting a licensed rendering facility for pickup, taking to an approved landfill, and burial.

Green Acres Pet Center and Sawtooth Veterinary Services offers cremations. A rendering plant, Darling International Inc., has an animal carcass removal service.

For a large carcass, it’s $15 and $1 for a small carcass at Southern Idaho Solid Waste. There are 14 facilities around the Magic Valley.

Burying your pet in Idaho is allowed as long as they are buried a minimum of three feet underground. While the Idaho State Department of Agriculture does not have jurisdiction over small house pets (dogs, cats, etc.) or wild animals, ISDA did have recommendations. If burial is chosen, the site must meet the following requirements:

Depth of at least 3 feet

At least 300 feet from wells, surface water intake structures, and drinking water supply lakes or springs

At least 300 feet from any residences

At least 50 feet from property lines

At least 100 feet from public roadways

At least 200 feet from any body of surface water (lake, river, stream, pond, etc.)

Not located in a low-lying area which may flood or in areas with a high water table where seasonal high water may contact the burial pit.

