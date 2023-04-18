Q: Where, or who, does the elderly turn to when they need help moving furniture or yard work? Transportation and food banks are available. But what if the washing machine or car needs repairs or replaced? Who assists the elderly?

A: “IVC’s abilities are limited to transportation and home safety modifications — grabs bars, handrails, and wheelchair ramps,” said Jeanette Roe, executive director for Interlink Volunteer Caregivers. “We run our services only with volunteers. Most of our volunteers are seniors themselves. Our volunteer insurance does allow any weight bearing assistance.”

“I always tell individuals they can go to findhelpidaho.org or contact the CSI Office on Aging. The CSI Office on Aging has a list of services they can help with. Then I tell them to reach out to church, civic groups, etc.,” said Roe.

IVC provides assistance for elderly, disabled, and chronically-ill individuals living within the eight-county Magic Valley service area. They provide free transportation to health related appointments and essential errands such as grocery and clothing shopping and legal and tax related appointments.

Findhelpidaho.org searches for local, up-to-date programs providing food, housing, goods, transit, health, money, care, education, work, and legal. The database includes free or reduced-cost local, statewide, and national resources.

“If this inquirer is asking for financial help to pay for these repairs and services, unfortunately, we are unaware of any state or federal funding available to pay for personal property maintenance, repairs, or replacement,” said Sharon Underwood, social services manager and interim director for the CSI Office on Aging.

She said, “There are a variety of businesses in our area that provide help with moving, yard care, appliance and vehicle repairs. These can be found in our local phone book and with Google searches.”

“Also, many folks ask family, friends, neighbors, or church members for assistance if they are unable to pay for help or unable to do the work themselves. It can be difficult to ask for help but many, many times folks are willing to help if they know what help is needed,” said Underwood.

There are other agencies such as South Central Community Action Partnership and Living Independence Network Corporation.