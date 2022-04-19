Curious Mind: How the snowpack is measured.

Q: I hear about the snowpack being some percentage of normal. How do they measure the snowpack?

A: “The best place to access snowpack data is either through our website or through the interactive map,” said Erin Whorton, water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service—Idaho Snow Survey.

“Each dot on the map is a different SNOTEL site. The square ones are the snow courses, which are measured once a month versus the SNOTEL stations where data is measured every 15 minutes. You can zoom in to see where the measurements are taken in the counties/watersheds you’re interested in to get a better sense of where the various data are coming from.”

According to the Nevada Snow Survey, “snow tubes measure water content of the snowpack. Snow tubes are driven into the snowpack to the ground and used to remove a snow core. The tubes are then weighed with and without snow and the difference between those two weights is the amount of water contained in the snowpack.”

Snow depths of over 20 feet and snow water contents upwards of a hundred inches is ideal.

“Today’s SNOTEL sites measure water year precipitation. The snow pillow is filled with antifreeze. As the weight of the snow piles up on top, the snow pillow actually weighs the water content of the snow pack. The SNOTEL site has the ability to radio in that information every hour throughout the year,” reports the snow survey.

Whorton said “We don’t have any stations in Gooding or Jerome counties because they’re too low in elevation basically. There are 16 SNOTEL sites and 12 snow courses” in the Magic Valley.

Twin Falls County’s snowpack is measured from Wilson Creek, Langford Flat Creek, and Magic Mountain. Blaine County has the most sites/snow courses with 14 total. Cassia County has five sites/snow courses and Camas County has four. Sites/snow courses were not found in Lincoln or Minidoka counties.

In 1908 Dr. James Church, a professor at the University of Nevada Reno developed the snow tubes according to the Nevada Snow Survey. The federal snow survey program began collecting data in the late 1970’s. “I’m not sure when the Idaho snow survey started,” said Whorton.

She said “The snowpack for the Magic Valley comes from the mountainous regions in each of those counties.”

