Curious Mind: How the county disposes of ballots

Q: How long does the county have to keep election ballots? What do they do with the ballots and how are they disposed when it’s time?

A: “Idaho Code §34-217 governs the retention of election records,” Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said. “For voted ballots, we have to keep them for two years. We do an annual resolution to destroy them at the end of the retention period. The resolution is approved by our prosecuting attorney and Board of County Commissioners. We hire a third party vendor to come onsite and shred them.”

“The ballots are boxed, sealed and stored at County West until the time has ran to destroy them. That includes all ballots — voted, unused, and spoiled. We don’t ‘toss out’ ballots. We shred them after their retention period has expired,” Glascock said.

“Spoiled ballot are ones the voter makes a mistake on and they return it to the issuing clerk to get a new ballot. We spoil that ballot and issue a new ballot. They are placed in a spoiled ballot envelope.”

Some records are retained for five years, while others are maintained for one year.