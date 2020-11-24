Curious Mind: How the county disposes of ballots

Q: How long does the county have to keep election ballots? What do they do with the ballots and how are they disposed when it’s time?
A: “Idaho Code §34-217 governs the retention of election records,” Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said. “For voted ballots, we have to keep them for two years. We do an annual resolution to destroy them at the end of the retention period. The resolution is approved by our prosecuting attorney and Board of County Commissioners. We hire a third party vendor to come onsite and shred them.”
“The ballots are boxed, sealed and stored at County West until the time has ran to destroy them. That includes all ballots — voted, unused, and spoiled. We don’t ‘toss out’ ballots. We shred them after their retention period has expired,” Glascock said.
“Spoiled ballot are ones the voter makes a mistake on and they return it to the issuing clerk to get a new ballot. We spoil that ballot and issue a new ballot. They are placed in a spoiled ballot envelope.”
Some records are retained for five years, while others are maintained for one year.
According to the Idaho code, other election supplies including unused ballots, official election ballot identification or official ballot stamps, receipts for supplies and spoiled ballots, may be disposed of 60 days following the deadline for requesting a recount or filing an election contest.
“We have four election dates a year, so each year is going to be different for the number of ballots destroyed,” Glascock said. “In 2021, we will be destroying the voted ballots from 2018, which is 32,828. In 2023, we be destroying 58,763 voted ballots from 2020.”
