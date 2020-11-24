 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curious Mind: How the county disposes of ballots
0 comments
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: How the county disposes of ballots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Q: How long does the county have to keep election ballots? What do they do with the ballots and how are they disposed when it’s time?

A: “Idaho Code §34-217 governs the retention of election records,” Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said. “For voted ballots, we have to keep them for two years. We do an annual resolution to destroy them at the end of the retention period. The resolution is approved by our prosecuting attorney and Board of County Commissioners. We hire a third party vendor to come onsite and shred them.”

“The ballots are boxed, sealed and stored at County West until the time has ran to destroy them. That includes all ballots — voted, unused, and spoiled. We don’t ‘toss out’ ballots. We shred them after their retention period has expired,” Glascock said.

“Spoiled ballot are ones the voter makes a mistake on and they return it to the issuing clerk to get a new ballot. We spoil that ballot and issue a new ballot. They are placed in a spoiled ballot envelope.”

Some records are retained for five years, while others are maintained for one year.

According to the Idaho code, other election supplies including unused ballots, official election ballot identification or official ballot stamps, receipts for supplies and spoiled ballots, may be disposed of 60 days following the deadline for requesting a recount or filing an election contest.

“We have four election dates a year, so each year is going to be different for the number of ballots destroyed,” Glascock said. “In 2021, we will be destroying the voted ballots from 2018, which is 32,828. In 2023, we be destroying 58,763 voted ballots from 2020.”

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales
Politics

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales

A request to rezoning land in Jackpot as an adult cannabis district comes before the Elko County Planning Commission on Thursday, but there is still competition for potential marijuana shops in the town on the Idaho-Nevada border.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News