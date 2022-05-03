 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: How do I dispose of concrete?

Q: How do I dispose of concrete?

A: “We have a recycle yard in Buhl next to the airport where we take in concrete and crush it down for gravel,” said Rylan Holdeman, one of the owners of The Rock Yard. “We don’t, however, accept steel pipes or long pieces of rebar in the concrete.”

The recycling yard is located one mile west of Buhl at 4100 N. 1300 E.

The Rock Yard has landscape rock, boulders, sand, gravel, crushed rock, and a pit run. The Rock Yard and Magic Valley Crushing are the same entity. Holdeman said, “The Rock Yard is our retail location,” which is in Filer. Magic Valley Crushing’s machinery is mobile; therefore, they can process crushed rock on location.

They can also crush rock into various sizes; crushing rock to 1” minus size – the ideal size for gravel and landscaping. Most companies only produce 3” crushed rock.

“We do not charge to dump off concrete at our location. We will not pay customers for it either. It is simply a drop-off,” Holdeman said. “We move in and crush there a couple times a year. We do sell crushed rock and concrete at the location by appointment. There is no appointment needed to drop off rock or concrete.”

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

