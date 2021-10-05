Curious Mind: Homesteads were drawn in a lottery for World War II veterans

“A squirrel cage as they called it was used to place all of the names in. Seventy-two names were drawn that day, with the first Idaho native, Forrest Son of Heyburn was number three. There were three names drawn from the city of Rupert: John Trevino, Walt Rogers, and Paul Sullivan,” wrote Schorzman.

He continued “Winning a farm in the first draw for public lands of the North Side Pumping Division ‘took my speech away,’ Forrest Son recalls. Son was the first Idahoan to be awarded a farm in the first series of drawings for 700 Minidoka County homesteads. His name was the third to come up on that August 4th drawing.”

“The first two names were those of men from Illinois and Texas. Of the 72 farms given away in the first drawing, 32 went to Idaho veterans. In all, 4,645 veterans applied to the Bureau of Reclamation to be in the drawing and 7,425 request information about the homesteads, according to old newspaper accounts,” wrote Schorzman.

“Of the 32 Idaho winners, four were from Burley, three from Rupert and one, Forrest Son, from Heyburn.”