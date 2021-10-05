Curious Mind: Homesteads were drawn in a lottery for World War II veterans

Q: Is it true the government gave away land to farm in Idaho in a lottery in the Kasota area? Tell me about the homesteaders of 1956 in the Kasota area.
A: “Yes, it is true,” said Amber Bateman, secretary for the Minidoka County Historical Society. “However, the date is incorrect.”
The first veterans homestead drawing was Aug. 4, 1953.
According to “The Way We Were” by Gary Schorzman, “In 1950 Bureau of Reclamation opened over 67,000 acres of new land to settlement. Called the North side Pumping Division, almost all of the land laid within Minidoka County, immediately north of the original north side project lands. The division attracted a steady stream of new settlers, and between 1950 and 1960 the county population rise from 9,785 to 14,354; an increase of 47 percent.”
“There were at least 3,000 applicants for the first drawing for homestead homes by Veterans of World War II and the Korean War,” Schorzman wrote.
“The Veterans represented 41 states, including Alaska, Hawaii, which were not states at the time, and Washington D.C.”
“Minidoka North side Extension Project was open to Veterans of World War II and other war veterans,” wrote Schorzman. “A reported crowd of 6,000 showed up in the Rupert Park for the first drawing.”
“A squirrel cage as they called it was used to place all of the names in. Seventy-two names were drawn that day, with the first Idaho native, Forrest Son of Heyburn was number three. There were three names drawn from the city of Rupert: John Trevino, Walt Rogers, and Paul Sullivan,” wrote Schorzman.
He continued “Winning a farm in the first draw for public lands of the North Side Pumping Division ‘took my speech away,’ Forrest Son recalls. Son was the first Idahoan to be awarded a farm in the first series of drawings for 700 Minidoka County homesteads. His name was the third to come up on that August 4th drawing.”
“The first two names were those of men from Illinois and Texas. Of the 72 farms given away in the first drawing, 32 went to Idaho veterans. In all, 4,645 veterans applied to the Bureau of Reclamation to be in the drawing and 7,425 request information about the homesteads, according to old newspaper accounts,” wrote Schorzman.
“Of the 32 Idaho winners, four were from Burley, three from Rupert and one, Forrest Son, from Heyburn.”
This was not the first time homesteads were offered. “The north side project at one time was home to another group of dry farmers, beginning in 1912, when over 300 immigrants were given the opportunity homestead 350 acres. Due to losses by jack rabbits and drought, all of these farmers lost their farms, homes, money and were forced to relocate elsewhere. The majority of these farmers were of Germans from Russia heritage, and major part of their relocation was down to the original project and primarily the Pioneer District. Water was the answer to the success of this land,” wrote Schorzman.
According to Minidoka County’s website: “The fact that there has been large tracts of land open for homesteading twice in the lifetime of many residents makes Minidoka County unique. The first was a result of the construction of the Minidoka Dam in 1904 which opened up some 55,000 acres irrigated by gravity flow. The second tract came when the North side Pumping Project was opened between 1954 and 1961. This opened up 76,802 acres with an additional 70,000 opened by private individuals. Homestead drawings were held in 1953 and more acreage was reclaimed each year, with approximately 5,000 acres added in 1965.”
