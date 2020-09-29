Curious Mind: Highway project will improve visibility and safety near Buhl bridge

Q: I am curious as to what they are doing to the grade south of the Ken Curtis Bridge on Idaho Highway 46. They are clearing trees and brush. Right now it looks like a park. We were kind of hoping for a passing lane. No complaint. The state has given us a beautiful road.

A: “At present, ITD does not have a project programed for a passing lane on Idaho 46 near the Ken Curtis Bridge,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Jessica Williams. “Recently, our crews began removing brush and trees from the side of the roadway near the grade. Clearing this brush will help improve visibility for those traveling in the area and turning onto the highway. It will also help prevent the buildup of ice and snow in the coming winter months by reducing shade and allowing more sun to hit the roadway. Our crews will complete work in the coming weeks, improving safety and mobility in the area.

“Crews began clearing growth from the side of the roadway late this summer. However, work has not occurred consecutively every day on this project.

“A multitude of equipment is being used to complete this work: chainsaws, wood chippers, mini excavators, dump trucks, pickups, etc. An estimate of the area being cleared is approximately 600 to 800 feet.”