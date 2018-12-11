Q: I’m curious who Bob Barton was. I assume he was someone important since there are roads named for him in Jerome and Gooding counties, but I’ve never been able to find someone named Bob Barton with an obvious connection to Idaho.
A: Bob Barton was a World War II veteran. He lived on that road, said Bud Rasmussen, Jerome Highway District supervisor.
“I was also curious so I reached out to longtime resident Jackie Larsen and the information about the soldier is what she was able to come up with,” said Nancy Marshall, Jerome County Planning and Zoning administrator. “I think the family was on the Gooding County side of Bob Barton. Everyone else I’ve asked says it has been Bob Barton for as long as they can remember.”
“Most of the roads in Jerome County are on a grid system,” Marshall said. “I would imagine the former name was the grid number. Jerome County’s grid begins at the center of town on Main Street and Lincoln Avenue. Bob Barton Highway is two miles south.”
“In Jerome County, Bob Barton Highway begins with a north-south leg parallel to the Interstate 84 off-ramp at milepost 168 and then proceeds five miles west to the county line. It continues into Gooding County and I’m not quite sure if they changed where the name ends after they upgraded one major intersection” where it meets Rex Leland Highway, Marshall said.
Bob Barton Highway is also known as 3500 South.
The Wendell Highway District recently improved 2½ miles of Bob Barton Highway from the Gooding County line so it would be a safer road to drive.
Robert Earl Barton was born Nov. 25, 1919, in Wendell, the son of Burton Lloyd and Mary Alice Best Barton. He was one of five children. They resided in Wendell around 1910 until sometime after 1942.
According to the Idaho Evening Times on Nov. 3, 1941, “Six men left Burley today for Salt Lake City for induction into the U.S. Army under the selective service act,” and Barton of Malta was one of them. At 22, he was employed by Raft River Rural Electric Co-op Inc.
In 1942, Barton was promoted to the rank of corporal, stationed at Hunter Field Air Base in Savannah, Ga. By 1943, he was a sergeant. Barton was released Nov. 21, 1945.
Barton met his wife Arettadee Cather at the University of Idaho. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After the wedding on June 3, 1948, they made their home in Hazelton over the summer where Barton was employed by the government’s soil conservation district.
According to the North Side News, Bob Barton Road is mentioned as early as March 13, 1952.
Barton passed away on May 27, 1992, and is buried at the Wendell Cemetery with his parents.
