Curious Mind: Highway named after local farmer and road overseer

Q: I’m curious who Rex Leland was since a highway is named after him.

A: “The Rex Leland Highway extends straight south of Wendell for five and one-half miles, ending at the Bob Barton Road,” said Ilene Rounsefell, president of the Gooding County Historical Society. “At that point there is a four-way stop. It is one of the first efforts in this area to provide good access to the town market. It was built by the farmers in the Orchard Valley area to provide a good wagon road to town.”

The Rex Leland Highway is also known as 1950 East Road.

“The construction was a community project, with each farmer donating machinery and labor. When the idea was first mentioned that there should be a good highway leading to Wendell, the farmers split into two factions,” Rounsefell said.

“One group wanted the road on the section line, one-half mile west of the present Rex Leland Highway. The other faction wanted the road on the section line one-half mile east of the present highway.”