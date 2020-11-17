Curious Mind: Highway named after local farmer and road overseer

Q: I’m curious who Rex Leland was since a highway is named after him.
A: “The Rex Leland Highway extends straight south of Wendell for five and one-half miles, ending at the Bob Barton Road,” said Ilene Rounsefell, president of the Gooding County Historical Society. “At that point there is a four-way stop. It is one of the first efforts in this area to provide good access to the town market. It was built by the farmers in the Orchard Valley area to provide a good wagon road to town.”
The Rex Leland Highway is also known as 1950 East Road.
“The construction was a community project, with each farmer donating machinery and labor. When the idea was first mentioned that there should be a good highway leading to Wendell, the farmers split into two factions,” Rounsefell said.
“One group wanted the road on the section line, one-half mile west of the present Rex Leland Highway. The other faction wanted the road on the section line one-half mile east of the present highway.”
“Rex Leland was a respected pioneer farmer in the area suggested that the two factions compromise and build the highway down the center of the section,” Rounsfell said. “They agreed and under his leadership the highway became a reality. He did much of the work on the road himself.”
“In 1909, Rex Leland purchased 80-acre tract 4 miles south of Wendell and after purchasing two span of mules and machinery, began work on the land. He became a very successful farmer and exported many fine hogs to Los Angeles, Denver and Kansas City. He died in 1919 and through the efforts of the Pollyanna Club, the Rex Leland Highway was designated a memorial highway in 1920.”
Rex Leland was born March 2, 1880, in Wamego, Kansas, and died Jan. 1, 1919, when he was 38. He is buried in the Wendell Cemetery. Leland was a road overseer for District No. 5 according to the Jan. 25, 1912, Lincoln County Times. He bought “hogs for his brother Bert,” the Times reported on Jan. 21, 1915. Leland was an assistant department superintendent for beef cattle during the Southern Idaho Fair, the Twin Falls Times said on Aug. 30, 1917. He was a director “representing the Shorthorn interests of all over southern Idaho” for the Twin Falls North and South Side Shorthorn Breeders’ Association, according to the Times on Jan. 24, 1918.
“The road was maintained as a crushed rock road until the district oiled it in 1953,” Rounsefell said.
