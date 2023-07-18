Q: How did the Oakley Vigilantes get their name?

A: “Becoming the Legacy” since 1882, the Oakley Vigilantes continues to host the Oakley Pioneer Days celebration, which takes place this year from July 14 through July 22. The nine-day celebration is filled with fun activities and events for the whole family, from car races and rodeos to Dutch oven cookoff/chuckwagon breakfast and sport tournaments.

“After talking with a few people in Oakley, the Oakley Vigilantes started as a riding posse,” said Angie Matthews with the Oakley Vigilantes. “They traveled all over the state competing in riding competitions. They did both group and individual events, and they won many awards. Long ago, the word vigilante meant someone or an appointed group that did good and looked out for others. Not the same as today’s thoughts of it being more of a renegade. The group of people that rode in the posse thought that was a good name, since they were a group of people representing Oakley at all of their riding competitions.”

According to an issue of the Oakley Herald on June 17, 1946, the Oakley Vigilantes was formed by Ed Hunter and Herman Bedke.

“They were a very accomplished group of riders also. There are some articles out of the Oakley Herald that talk about their successes,” said Matthews.

She said “After several years, they decided to start more of a community group that puts on rodeos. I’m not sure at what point they started having the annual celebration coincide with the rodeo, but we can probably find some of that information in the Oakley Valley Historical Museum, as well as pictures and maybe some of their awards.”

“I think all of the original riders have passed on, so it makes it a little bit difficult to know the exact reason, but this was the best guess by family of those that used to ride with them,” said Matthews.

According to the Oakley Pioneer Days and Rodeo: 100 Years of Progress in 1970, “In the early seventies and eighties Oakley knew what it was to have their herds raided by the common rustlers and they also knew what it was to bring them to justice in the method of the early west.”

It continued “Range wars rose to their heights between cattle and sheep men and the bullets from the 44 six shooters claimed the lives of men on both sides.”

“Hence, Oakley became a fitting place for a riding club, or posse, for the love of a good horse and the desire to ride still lived in the new generation,” reported Oakley’s History and Origin of the Oakley Vigilantes.

The group didn’t file for incorporation until 1947, and the editor of the Oakley Herald named them the Oakley Vigilantes. By 1948, they had a lighted field to practice riding drills.